Xiaomi Redmi 6 series storage, colour variants leaked ahead of September 5 India launch

Xiaomi is set to unveil Redmi 6 series in India on September 5. Xiaomi’s Redmi 6 series is comprised of three handsets: Redmi 6, Redmi 6A and Redmi 6 Pro. A new report has emerged ahead of the launch, revealing storage configurations of all three phones in the Indian market.

As per the recent MySmartPrice report, Xiaomi Redmi 6A is tipped to feature 2GB RAM with 16GB and 32GB storage configurations. Redmi 6 is said to be available in two configurations: 3GB RAM with 32GB and 64GB internal storage. Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro is expected in a couple of variants: 3GB RAM with 32GB storage and 4GB RAM with 64GB storage.

According to the report, Xiaomi’s Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A are tipped to be available in Black, Blue, Gold and Rose Gold colours. Redmi 6 Pro, on the other hand, is expected in Black, Blue, Gold and Red colours.

A couple of days ago, Xiaomi posted a nine-second teaser video on its social media channel, showing the number 6 along with three smartphones, one of which – Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite, a rebranded Redmi 6 Pro – sports a notch display.

The only difference though, Mi A2 Lite runs Google’s stock Android operating system out of the box. Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro It sports a 5.84-inch FHD+ (2280 x 1080) display with an aspect ratio of 19:9. It is powered by a Snapdragon 625 processor. It features a dual-camera setup, comprising a 12MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor. It has a 5MP selfie shooter with AI portrait mode and HDR. Redmi 6 Pro is 4,000mAh battery.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 sports a 5.45-inch HD+ (1440×720) display with 18:9 aspect ratio. Redmi 6 is powered by Helio P22 processor. It has 12MP+5MP dual rear cameras and a 5MP selfie camera. It runs MIUI 10 with Android Oreo. Xiaomi Redmi 6A, successor to Redmi 5A, has a 5.45-inch HD+ screen. It is powered by Helio A22 processor. The handset features a 13MP rear sensor. Up front, it has a 5MP camera for selfies.

