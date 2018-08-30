Follow Us:
Thursday, August 30, 2018
Meet the hidden heroes that help you and your family deal with the unexpected Sponsored

Meet the hidden heroes that help you and your family deal with the unexpected

Xiaomi Redmi 6 series smartphones to be unveiled in India on September 5

Xiaomi has sent out invites to a press event scheduled in New Delhi next week. Xiaomi has also posted a teaser on its social media channels with the hashtag #DeshKeNayeSmartphones.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai | Updated: August 30, 2018 2:15:04 pm
Xiaomi has sent out invites to a presser scheduled in New Delhi next week. Xiaomi has also posted a teaser on its social media channels with a hashtag #DeshKeNayeSmartphones.
Related News

Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6A and Redmi 6 Pro (Mi A2 Lite) are likely to be launch in India on September 5. Xiaomi has sent out invites to a press event scheduled in New Delhi next week. Xiaomi has also posted a teaser on its social media channels with a hashtag #DeshKeNayeSmartphones.

The ‘Desh Ka Smartphone’ branding was previously associated with Redmi 5A, that was launched last year. The nine-second teaser video also shows the number 6 along with three smartphones, one of which – Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite, a rebranded Redmi 6 Pro – sports a notch display. The only difference though, is that it runs Google’s stock Android operating system out of the box. It sports a 5.84-inch FHD+ (2280 x 1080) display with an aspect ratio of 19:9. It is powered by a Snapdragon 625 processor 3GB/4GB RAM.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro a dual-camera setup, comprising a 12MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor. It also features a 5MP front-facing snapper with AI portrait mode and HDR. It packs a 4,000mAh battery.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 features a 5.45-inch HD+ (1440×720) display with 18:9 aspect ratio. Redmi 6 is powered by Helio P22 processor paired with options of a 3GB RAM/32GB storage or 4GB RAM/64GB storage version.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Redmi 6 has a dual camera setup at the back featuring a 12MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor. Up front, it has a 5MP camera that comes with a face unlock feature. It runs MIUI 10 with Android Oreo.

Xiaomi Redmi 6A, on the other hand, sports a 5.45-inch HD+ (1440×720) 18:9 display. It is powered by Helio A22 processor fabricated on 12nm FinFET technology. The Redmi 6A features a 13MP rear sensor. Up front, it has a 5MP camera for selfies. It has 2GB RAM and 16GB expandable storage.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Kerala Floods: How The River Damaged My Hometown
Watch Now
Kerala Floods: How The River Damaged My Hometown
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement