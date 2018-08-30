Xiaomi Redmi 6 series smartphones to be unveiled in India on September 5

Xiaomi has sent out invites to a presser scheduled in New Delhi next week. Xiaomi has also posted a teaser on its social media channels with a hashtag #DeshKeNayeSmartphones. Xiaomi has sent out invites to a presser scheduled in New Delhi next week. Xiaomi has also posted a teaser on its social media channels with a hashtag #DeshKeNayeSmartphones.

Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6A and Redmi 6 Pro (Mi A2 Lite) are likely to be launch in India on September 5. Xiaomi has sent out invites to a press event scheduled in New Delhi next week. Xiaomi has also posted a teaser on its social media channels with a hashtag #DeshKeNayeSmartphones.

The ‘Desh Ka Smartphone’ branding was previously associated with Redmi 5A, that was launched last year. The nine-second teaser video also shows the number 6 along with three smartphones, one of which – Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite, a rebranded Redmi 6 Pro – sports a notch display. The only difference though, is that it runs Google’s stock Android operating system out of the box. It sports a 5.84-inch FHD+ (2280 x 1080) display with an aspect ratio of 19:9. It is powered by a Snapdragon 625 processor 3GB/4GB RAM.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro a dual-camera setup, comprising a 12MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor. It also features a 5MP front-facing snapper with AI portrait mode and HDR. It packs a 4,000mAh battery.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 features a 5.45-inch HD+ (1440×720) display with 18:9 aspect ratio. Redmi 6 is powered by Helio P22 processor paired with options of a 3GB RAM/32GB storage or 4GB RAM/64GB storage version.

#DeshKeNayeSmartphones! Mi fans! We've got more than one for you! Coming very soon 😇 Am super excited. RT if you're too 😎@XiaomiIndia @RedmiIndia pic.twitter.com/tMeltTQR7j — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) August 30, 2018 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Redmi 6 has a dual camera setup at the back featuring a 12MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor. Up front, it has a 5MP camera that comes with a face unlock feature. It runs MIUI 10 with Android Oreo.

Xiaomi Redmi 6A, on the other hand, sports a 5.45-inch HD+ (1440×720) 18:9 display. It is powered by Helio A22 processor fabricated on 12nm FinFET technology. The Redmi 6A features a 13MP rear sensor. Up front, it has a 5MP camera for selfies. It has 2GB RAM and 16GB expandable storage.

