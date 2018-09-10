Xiaomi Redmi 6 sale today on Flipkart, Mi.com at 12 noon: Price, specifications

Xiaomi Redmi 6 goes on sale today at 12 noon on Flipkart and Mi.com Xiaomi Redmi 6 goes on sale today at 12 noon on Flipkart and Mi.com

Xiaomi’s new budget smartphone, the Redmi 6 will go on sale today at a starting price of Rs 7,999. Redmi 6 sale will take place on Flipkart and Mi.com at 12 noon today. However, keep in mind that the current prices of the Redmi 6 are introductory ones, which will last only for the first two months. Xiaomi has indicated that it could increase the price of Redmi 6 given the current situation about currency volatility with the rupee falling against the dollar.

Redmi 6 sale price, offers, how to buy on Flipkart, Mi.com

Redmi 6 has a price of Rs 7,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB variant and Rs 9,499 for the 3GB RAM and 64GB variant. Flipkart and Mi.com are offering Rs 500 off instant discount for those who purchase the smartphone via an HDFC debit/credit card and EMI-based transactions. There’s also free three month subscription of Hungama Music for Redmi 6 buyers on Mi.com website.

Users have to click on the notify me option on Flipkart in order to be registered for the sale. On Mi.com users will have to log in, either via their Xiaomi account or Facebook in order to participate in the sale.

Redmi 6: Specifications and features

Redmi 6 has a 5.45-inch HD+ (720p) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The phone has brushed metallic finish, and sports a polycarbonate body. Redmi 6 is powered by the Helio P22 processor, which is an octa-core one clocked at 2.0Ghz, and has a smaller 12nm FinFET design. Xiaomi claims this design will ensure better battery efficiency and performance on the phone.

Redmi 6 also comes with a dual-rear camera, which has a 12MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor with 1.25 um pixel size on the 12MP one. Xiaomi had added an AI-driven portrait mode as well as well as Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) for better video quality on the Redmi 6 series.

The front camera is 5MP, which also includes an AI-driven Portrait mode. Redmi 6 is currently on Android 8.1 Oreo operating system with the company’s MIUI 9.6 skin on top. Xiaomi has promised MIUI 10 update for the smartphone soon.

Redmi 6 packs a 3,000mAh battery. The phone supports AI face unlock and has a fingerprint reader at the back. The phone also gets dual VoLTE, dual standby and has a dedicated microSD slot. Redmi 6 is going on sale in Black, Blue and Gold colour options. Redmi 6 has WiFi 802.11b/g/n with 2.4G WiFi / WiFi Direct support and Bluetooth 4.2. Sensors on the Redmi 6 are fingerprint sensor,vibration motor, proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, electronic compass and accelerometer.

