Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6A, Redmi Y2 Android 9.0 Pie update suspended, confirms company

Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6A, and Redmi Y2 Android 9.0 Pie update has been suspended due to plan changes, the company has confirmed on its official Chinese MIUI forum. The company posted on its MIUI forum, a list of phones that will be upgraded to Android Pie as well as their timeline, and it looks like the Pie update for the three phones has been suspended.

As per the post, Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A, which were launched in India in September last year, will not be upgraded to the latest Android OS version. Redmi Y2, which is called Redmi S2 in China, will also not be getting the update.

To recall, Xiaomi confirmed earlier this year in its Chinese MIUI forum that 10 of its Mi and Redmi smartphones, including Redmi Y2, Redmi 6A, and Redmi 6 will be receiving Android Pie update later this year. However, it looks like the update has been suspended due to unspecified plan changes.

To recall, the budget Redmi Y2 made its debut in India in June 2018 at a starting price of Rs 9,999. Redmi 6 has a price of Rs 9,499, while the Redmi 6A starts at Rs 5,999.

Meanwhile, beta testing for Mi Mix 2, Mi 6, and Mi Note 3 will start from the second quarter after which the smartphones will be updated to stable Android 9.0 Pie version this year. However, it is unclear clear whether the global ROM for Android Pie will be released in the same time frame as the Chinese ROM.