Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6A, Redmi 6 Pro to get MIUI 10, MIUI 10 global beta v.8.9.6 released

Xiaomi will start rolling out version 8.9.6 of MIUI 10 global beta ROM to all eligible devices this week. According to the changelog put up on the company’s official forum MIUI 10 global beta v.8.9.6 comes with bug fixes for clear notifications, text translation, Panorama Mode, Camera, and app icons in the notification panel.

Additionally, Xiaomi has started rolling out the stable version of MIUI 10 for some devices in China.

The company recently launched the Redmi 6, Redmi 6A, and Redmi 6 Pro smartphones in India. Now the brand has taken to Twitter to announce that they will be rolling out MIUI 10 soon after the stable version of the operating system is launched in India. However, they failed to mention the timeline of when the update will start rolling out.

#Redmi6A, #Redmi6 & #Redmi6Pro comes with MIUI 9.6 based on Android 8.1 out of the box. MIUI 10 for all the devices will be released soon. #DeshKeNayeSmartphones pic.twitter.com/Sxiyk9qUlo — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) September 5, 2018

Users with eligible devices who want to test out MIUI 10 global beta v.8.9.6, can get their devices registered for the Global Beta ROM on Xiaomi’s official website. After they are accepted into the program, they will have to head to the settings panel of their smartphone, open the about phone tab, then go inside system updates and press check for updates.

A new update popup screen will show up with the details about the beta update including the name of the ROM, size, changelog, etc. For users already accepted into the program and running MIUI 9/10, Global Beta ROM can utilise the Mi updater app for Windows PCs to get the update.

