Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6A, Redmi 6 Pro: Rumours, expected price in India, specs, etc

Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6A, Redmi 6 Pro India launch: Rumours, leaks, expected price, specs and everything else you need to know

Xiaomi is all set to introduce its latest Redmi 6 series in the Indian market this week. The Chinese company recently teased the launch of the new smartphones through its official Twitter handle denoting the number ‘6.’ Xiaomi even confirmed that the smartphones will feature dual VoLTE support. While the smartphone maker did not clearly mention the debut of Redmi 6 series, it is safe to assume that Xiaomi will indeed bring Redmi 6, Redmi 6A and Redmi 6 Pro to India.

To recap, Xiaomi originally launched the successor to the Redmi 5 and Redmi 5A in China in June this year. But while Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A were launched with MediaTek processors in the home turf, the Indian variants will likely carry Qualcomm mobile platform. The new Redmi 6 series was announced for a price starting at CNY 799 (around Rs 8,400) for the Redmi 6 and it goes all the way up to CNY 999 (around Rs 10,400) for the Redmi 6 Pro base model. Xiaomi’s smartphone launch event in India is scheduled to happen on September 5. Here is everything we know so far about the new Redmi 6 series from Xiaomi-

Redmi 6 launch in India: Expected price, specifications

Redmi 6 was launched in China for a price starting at CNY 799 (around Rs 8,400) for the 3GB RAM/32GB storage model and CNY 999 (around Rs 10,400) for the 4GB RAM/64 storage model. Xiaomi expected to bring the handset in the Indian smartphone at a near similar price range. As for the specifications, Xiaomi Redmi 6 features a 5.45-inch HD+ (1440×720 pixel resolution) display with 18:9 aspect ratio. The China variant of the Redmi 6 is powered by Helio P22 processor. However, the Indian version will run a Qualcomm processor. Its predecessor, Redmi 5 came with mid-tier Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 chipset. Redmi 6 sports dual camera setup at the back having a 12MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor. Up front, it has a 5MP camera that comes with face unlock support. Redmi 6 carries an industry standard 3,000mAh battery.

Redmi 6A launch in India: Expected price and specifications

Redmi 6A was announced in China for a price of CNY 599 (around Rs 6,300) for the 2GB RAM and 16GB storage variant. The phone carries similar specifications as the Redmi 6. However, the Redmi 6A comes with a single rear camera lens instead of dual rear camera sensors. The phone features a 5.45-inch HD+ (1440×720 pixel resolution) 18:9 display. The phone comes with a 12nm Helio A22 processor in China. In terms of optics, the Redmi 6A sports a 13MP rear sensor and a 5MP front-facing camera for selfies. It packs a 3,000mAh battery. Both Xiaomi Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A are expected to run the company’s latest custom ROM MIUI 10 based Android Oreo OS.

Redmi 6 Pro launch in India: Expected price and specifications

The Redmi 6 Pro a rebranded version of Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite was launched for a starting price at CNY 999 (around Rs 10,400) for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage model and CNY 1,199 (around Rs 12,500) for the 4GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant. Meanwhile, the high-end model that came with 4GB RAM/64GB onboard storage was unveiled at CNY 1,299 (around Rs 13,600). As far as specifications are concerned, Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro sports a 5.84-inch full HD+ FHD+ (2280 x 1080) display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. The phone has dual camera setup at the back combining 12MP+5MP camera units. Up front, it has a 5MP camera sensor that offers HDR and AI portrait mode. It runs MIUI based Android Oreo. Powering the phone is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor clocked at up to 2GHz. Redmi 6 Pro pegs a huge 4,000mAh battery.

