Xiaomi Redmi 6 series launched in India: Price, specifications, sale date

Xiaomi today introduced the Redmi 6 series in India. Redmi 6 includes three phones: Redmi 6, a more budget-friendly Redmi 6A and the most expensive one on the list is the Redmi 6 Pro. Redmi 6A and Redmi 6 will be Flipkart exclusive in India. The Redmi 6 Pro is also the first phone in the Redmi series to sport a notched display and will be Amazon exclusive.

Redmi 6, Redmi 6A, Redmi 6 Pro price in India

Redmi 6 has a starting price of Rs 7,999 for the base 3GB RAM/32GB internal storage variant. The 3GB RAM/64GB internal storage variant of Redmi 6 will cost Rs 9,499. This will be an introductory price for the first two months. Sale will be on September 10 on Flipkart.

Redmi 6A with 2GB RAM/16GB internal storage will cost Rs 5,999. This is an introductory price valid for the first two months, and could change in the future given the current currency fluctuations. The 2GB RAM with 32GB storage will cost Rs 6,999, again for the introductory pricing.

Redmi 6 Pro comes in two RAM/internal storage variants: 3GB RAM/32GB storage at Rs 10,999 and 4GB RAM/64GB storage at Rs 12,999. Sale will be on September 11 on Amazon.in.

Redmi 6, Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi 6A: Specifications and features

Redmi 6 sports a 5.45-inch HD+ display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The phone has brushed metallic finish, and improved arc design for better grip. Processor on the Redmi 6 is the Helio P22, which has a smaller 12nm FinFET design. This is an eight-core processor, clocked at 2.0Ghz.

It features a dual rear camera setup, which includes a 12MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor with 1.25 um pixel size on the bigger sensor. The phone has an AI portrait mode as well. The camera also has Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) for better video quality.

On the front, it comes with a 5MP camera sensor for selfies, which has AI-driven Portrait mode. It runs Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo operating system with the company’s MIUI 9.6 skin on top and is backed by a 3,000mAh battery.

The phone supports AI face unlock and a fingerprint reader. It has dual VoLTE, dual standby as well as a dedicated microSD slot.

Redmi 6A sports a 5.45-inch HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. The device features a single 13MP camera sensor on the back. On the front, it comes with a 5MP camera sensor for taking selfies. The company is also adding EIS to this budget phone to improve video quality. The camera on the front has Portrait mode powered by AI.

The phone runs Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo operating system with the company’s MIUI 9.6 skin on top and is backed by a 3,000mAh battery. Redmi 6A also gets Face Unlocks feature. It also comes with an option to unlock with Mi Band, Smart unlock as well.

Redmi 6A will be powered by the Helio A22 at 2.0 GHz processor in India with a 12 nm FinFET design. The smaller transistors in the processor’s design ensure better battery performance, efficiency, claims Xiaomi. The phone has a dedicated microSD slot and two separate SIM slots. Redmi 6A supports dual VoLTE and dual standby.

Redmi 6 Pro sports a 5.84-inch full HD+ display with a notch on top. Users can turn off the notch in this phone. The phone has an aluminium body and will come in black, blue, gold and red colour options.

Redmi 6 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 625 processor. The device features a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 12MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor, which also has the AI support for Portrait mode. The camera setup is similar to the Redmi Note 5 Pro. The front camera is a 5MP one, which will come with support for HDR and AI portrait mode.

It runs Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo operating system with the company’s MIUI 9.6 skin on top. Redmi 6 Pro packs a bigger 4,000mAh battery. The phone has Face Unlock, a fingerprint scanner as well. It gets a dedicated microSD slot as well. Xiaomi is promising MIUI 10 update for all three phones.

