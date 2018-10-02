Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6A begin receiving MIUI 10 update: Key features, how to install

Xiaomi has begun rolling out the MIUI 10 update for Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A.

Xiaomi has begun rolling out the MIUI 10 update for Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A. This was announced by the company through the Mi Community forum, which also showed that the over the air (OTA) update will be rolled out gradually. Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A had been launched in India last month, and feature MIUI 9.6 out of the box.

As per the latest change log, MIUI 10 will bring a new UI interface, that adapts to full-screen devices, as well as full-screen gestures. Redmi 6/6A users will also be able to use AI Portrait mode, while the sound quality on both phones (system sounds/ambient) have been improved.

MIUI 10 brings a new look for the Recents view, that stacks all apps in a card format. Besides other system optimisations, Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A users can check for updates to the Clock and Notes apps.

If the update does not show up, users can consider manually checking through Settings > About phone > System updates > Check for updates. Xiaomi had announced plans to roll out MIUI 10 Global ROM updates for more phones in the last months of 2018. The first devices to receive Xiaomi’s latest UI include Redmi Y2, Mi 8, Mi Mix 2S as well as Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro.

Featuring a 5.45-inch HD+ display, Redmi 6 comes with a screen aspect ratio of 18:9. Running the Helio P22 processor, it is based on MIUI over and above Android 8.1 Oreo, with 3000mAh of battery backup. This is backed by 3GB RAM, 32GB/64GB of internal storage and expandable memory of up to 256GB. Redmi 6 features AI-powered face unlock, while the phone also includes a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. It features 12MP+5MP dual rear cameras, and a 5MP front sensor.

