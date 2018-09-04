Xiaomi Redmi 6 series to be Amazon exclusive, India launch set for September 5

Redmi 6, Redmi 6 Pro could be exclusive to Amazon in India and ‘Notify me’ page is already live on the e-commerce site. Redmi 6, Redmi 6 Pro could be exclusive to Amazon in India and ‘Notify me’ page is already live on the e-commerce site.

Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6 Pro, and Redmi 6A will be unveiled in India on September 5. Ahead of official launch, ‘Notify me’ page for the new Redmi 6 phones is live, suggesting at least two of the devices will be exclusive to the e-commerce platform. The teaser image on the site shows off two phones – one with notch and one without it – which hints that Redmi 6 Pro along with either Redmi 6 or Redmi 6A could be available on Amazon. Out of Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A, one of the devices will likely sell offline or could be exclusive to some other e-commerce platform. We will have to wait for official launch to know more.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 phones will likely go on sale from 2 PM on Amazon. Those interested can click on the ‘Notify me’ option to get notified when the phones become available. The launch event for Xioami Redmi phones is scheduled to start 12 PM in New Delhi. The three phones were launched in China in June. Xiaomi has confirmed that the smartphones will feature dual VoLTE support in India. Here is a look at everything we know about the upcoming Redmi 6 series so far:

Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi 6A: Expected price in India

Redmi 6 3GB RAM+32GB storage model price in China starts at CNY 799, which is around Rs 8,400 on conversion. The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage option costs CNY 999 (around Rs 10,400). Redmi 6A was announced in China for CNY 599, which is around Rs 6,300. This price is for the 2GB RAM and 16GB storage variant.

The higher-end Redmi 6 Pro, which also comes with a notched display, has a starting price of CNY 999 (around Rs 10,400) in China for the 3GB RAM+ 32GB storage model. The 4GB RAM+32GB storage variant and 4GB RAM+64GB storage models are priced at CNY 1,199 (around Rs 12,500) and CNY 1,299 (around Rs 13,600) respectively.

In India, Redmi 6, and Redmi 6A will likely be budget phones, priced in the vicinity of Rs 10,000 or lower for the base storage model. Redmi 6 Pro could cost around Rs 14,000 for the higher-end storage variant. Redmi 6 series price in India is expected to be close to that of China price of the phones.

Xiaomi Redmi 6,Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi 6A: Specifications and features

Redmi 6, Redmi 6 Pro, and Redmi 6A are powered by Helio processor in China, though in India, the phones could come with Snapdragon chipset. Redmi 6 features a 5.45-inch HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio. It sports dual rear camera setup with a 12MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor. The selfie camera is a 5MP one. The phone supports face unlock for unlcoking the device and is backed by a 3,000mAh battery.

Redmi 6A comes with specifications similar to that of Redmi 6. However, the Redmi 6A will have a single 13MP rear camera lens. The phone features a 5.45-inch HD+ display with aspect ratio of 18:9. The phone gets a 5MP front-facing camera for selfies. It packs a 3,000mAh battery. Both Xiaomi Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A are expected to run the company’s MIUI 9 based Android Oreo OS.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro sports a 5.84-inch full HD+ FHD+ display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and a notch on top of screen. The phone has dual camera setup at the back, a combination of 12MP+5MP sensors. The selfie camera is 5MP that offers HDR and AI portrait mode. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor clocked at up to 2GHz. Redmi 6 Pro packs a 4,000mAh battery.

