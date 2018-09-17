Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 5A flash sale from 12pm on Flipkart, Mi.com: Price, specifications

Xiaomi Redmi 6 and Redmi 5A will be on a flash sale from 12pm today. Xiaomi Redmi 6 and Redmi 5A will be on a flash sale from 12pm today.

Both phones can be purchased via Flipkart, while Redmi 6 will also retail in a flash sale through Mi Store. Users have to click on the 'Notify Me' option on Flipkart in order to be registered for the sale. On Mi.com users will have to log in, either via their Xiaomi/Facebook account in order to participate in the sale.

Through the sale, users can receive 5 per cent discounts, if they shop via Axis Bank Buzz Credit Cards, while the phones will also be available on EMI offers on Flipkart.

Redmi 6 flash sale: Price in India, specifications

Redmi 6 will be available for sale via Mi.com as well as Flipkart. Those shopping via Flipkart can seek No Cost EMIs, starting from Rs 2,667 per month. Customers using the Mi Store to purchase Redmi 6 can consider buying the phone through Mi Exchange. In addition, Xiaomi will also provide accident and liquid damage protection from Rs 549, while shoppers will receive a three month free subscription to Hungama Music.

Redmi 6 is available for Rs 7,999 (3GB RAM/32GB memory) and Rs 9,499 (3GB RAM/64GB memory).

Redmi 6 has a 5.45-inch HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. Powered by the Helio P22 processor, it is based on MIUI 9.6 ovaer and above Android 8.1 Oreo. Redmi 6 comes with a 3000mAh battery, and offers two storage configurations: 3GB RAM/32GB internal memory, and 3GB RAM/64GB memory. The phone gets AI Face Unlock as well as a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Redmi 6 sports a dual rear camera, with a 12MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor. Xiaomi has added an AI-driven portrait mode as well as well as Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) for better video quality on the Redmi 6 series. The front camera is 5MP, which also includes an AI-driven Portrait mode.

This Xiaomi phone also gets dual VoLTE, dual standby and has a dedicated microSD slot. WiFi 802.11b/g/n with 2.4G WiFi / WiFi Direct support and Bluetooth 4.2 are among the connectivity modes on Redmi 6. Its sensors include fingerprint sensor, vibration motor, proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, electronic compass, and accelerometer.

Xiaomi Redmi 5A flash sale: Price, specifications

Meanwhile, Redmi 5A will be available for EMI offers, available across major banks, that start from Rs 200 per month. The phone is available for Rs 5,999 (2GB RAM/16GB memory) and Rs 6,999 (3GB RAM/32GB memory).

Sporting a 5-inch HD screen Redmi 5A is based on Android Nougat with MIUI 9 on top. Running the Snapdragon 425 processor, it comes with 3000mAh of battery backup. The phone comes without a fingerprint scanner, or Face Unlock. Redmi 5A sports a 13MP rear camera with PDAF, and 5MP front lens for selfies. Bluetooth 4.1, dual-SIM 4G ,GPS/A-GPS/GLONASS support, 3.5mm headphone jack are among its connectivity modes. Sensors on Redmi 5A include infrared, accelerometer, proximity and ambient light sensors.

