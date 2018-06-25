Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro vs Redmi 6: What’s the difference?

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro vs Redmi 6: A close look at the two mid-end smartphones and comparison of specifications. Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro vs Redmi 6: A close look at the two mid-end smartphones and comparison of specifications.

Xiaomi has finally launched the Redmi 6 Pro in China – the company’s latest mid-end smartphone. This device is the first from the Redmi series to feature a notch-style display. While the new Redmi smartphone was expected to debut alongside its siblings, Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A on June 12, Xiaomi instead took another two weeks to introduce its affordable notch-style display smartphone. The key highlight of the Redmi 6 Pro is its tall 5.84-inch display that comes with 19:9 aspect ratio and a notch at the top. Notably, the newly launched Redmi 6 Pro and the Redmi 6 tags a near similar price for the standard version. However, both the devices carry a few different features, for instance, the display resolution and aspect ratio. Here is a quick comparison between Redmi 6 Pro and Redmi 6 in terms of design, display and a few other key aspects.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro vs Redmi 6: Display

Redmi 6 Pro flaunts an Redmi 6 Pro flaunts an iPhone X -like notch style display with 19:9 aspect ratio.

The most notable difference on the Redmi 6 Pro and Redmi 6 is its display. The new Redmi 6 Pro flaunts a 5.84-inch FHD+ (2280 x 1080 pixel resolution) display with an aspect ratio of 19:9. The phone has a small notch on top to house proximity sensor, camera, and other sensors. Redmi 6, on the other hand, sports a 5.45-inch HD+ (1440×720 pixel resolution) display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. Unlike the Redmi 6 Pro, the latter phone does not bear a notch on the front.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro vs Redmi 6: Design

While Redmi 6 Pro bears an iPhone X-like notch in its display, it also features thin bezels on both sides. From the rear side, the phone looks quite similar to the Redmi Note 5 Pro that debuted in February this year. Redmi 6 Pro also comes with a vertically stacked dual-rear camera setup on the back, along with a fingerprint sensor sitting at the center. Meanwhile, Redmi 6 has thick bezels surrounding the edges of the device. The phone carries dual rear cameras arranged horizontally and stacked above the top antenna band. Redmi 6 comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor as well.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro vs Redmi 6: Hardware, software

Redmi 6 Pro carries Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 625 processor, the same SoC found on the Redmi Note 5. This is an octa-core chipset clocked at 2.0GHz and paired with Adreno 506 GPU to render graphics. In comparison, Xiaomi Redmi 6 is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, which is an octa-core processor fabricated on a 12nm process. The company claims that the chipset is faster than Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 425 and MediaTek’s MT6739 processor.

On the software front, the new Redmi 6 Pro runs Android Oreo-based on Xiaomi’s custom ROM skin MIUI 9. In contrast, Redmi 6 runs on Xiaomi’s latest custom ROM, MIUI 10 which is based on Android Oreo.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro vs Redmi 6: Camera

Both the Xiaomi Redmi smartphones house dual camera setup on the rear side. But as we mentioned earlier the rear camera sensors on Redmi 6 Pro and Redmi 6 are aligned in vertical and horizontal position respectively. Talking about the megapixel units, the former comes with a 12MP primary sensor with 1.25-micron pixels, a f/2.2 aperture, PDAF, LED flash and a 5MP secondary sensor. Up front, Redmi 6 Pro has a 5MP camera sensor that features AI portrait mode and HDR.

In comparison, the Redmi 6 carries a dual-camera setup having a 12MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary camera. Xiaomi has implemented several AI modes on Redmi camera software to improve image quality. Up front, the phone houses a 5MP selfie camera that comes with a built-in AI portrait mode.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro vs Redmi 6: Battery, RAM, and storage

The battery life on Redmi 6 Pro is another USP of the device. The phone packs a huge 4000mAh battery. Redmi 6, on the other hand, carries a decent 3300mAh battery.

Redmi 6 Pro can be purchased in three variants: 3GB RAM+32GB storage, 4GB RAM + 32GB storage, and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. Plus, the phone comes with a dedicated microSD slot as well with an expandable storage support (up to 256GB). As for the Redmi 6, it comes in two RAM/storage options: 3GB RAM + 32GB storage version and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option. It comes also with a microSD card slot as well.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro vs Redmi 6: Price

As for the pricing, Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro has been priced starting at Yuan 999 (around Rs 10,436) for the 3GB RAM/32GB storage model, Yuan 1,199 (around Rs 12,525) for the 4GB RAM and 32GB storage model, and Yuan 1,299 (or approx Rs 13,570) for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model. The device will be made available in five colour options- Black, Red, Blue, Gold, and Pink and the sale will commence on June 26 at 10am CST.

Meanwhile, Redmi 6 price in China starts at Yuan 799 (or approx Rs 8,000) for the 3GB RAM model, while the 4GB RAM version comes at a price of Yuan 999 (or approx Rs 11,000). At the moment, both the Redmi 6 Pro and Redmi 6 are limited to the Chinese market.

