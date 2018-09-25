Xiaomi’s Redmi 6 Pro goes on sale today at 12 noon on Amazon India, Mi.com: Price starts at Rs 10,999

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro will go on sale today at 12 noon for a starting price of Rs 10,999. Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro will go on sale today at 12 noon for a starting price of Rs 10,999.

Xiaomi’s Redmi 6 Pro will be on sale today at 12 noon on Mi.com and Amazon India. The smartphone is currently exclusive to these two platforms, and is the most expensive in the Redmi 6 series. Xiaomi also introduced Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A along with this device.

Redmi 6 Pro: Price in India, sale offers

Redmi 6 Pro is priced at Rs 10,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, while the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage option will cost Rs 12,999. Redmi 6 Pro is dual-SIM, dual VoLTE device with a dedicated microSD slot as well, which supports up to 256GB.

Reliance Jio will provide Rs 2200 cashback for those who get the Rs 198/Rs 299 prepaid plan recharge, along with data benefits of 4.5TB. Amazon has also listed no cost EMI option for the Redmi 6 Pro. Users have to click on the notify me page on the e-commerce website in order to take part in the sale.

Amazon also notes that only orders placed from https://amazon.in/redmi6pro or from the deals widget on the product page, during this defined time period, which is 12 pm will be successful. Orders from wishlist, customers reviews & all other platforms/functionalities will be blocked at checkout stage, notes Amazon.

On Mi.com, Xiaomi is offering customers the option to secure their phone against accidental and liquid damages with Mi Protect, which start at Rs 799. The company is also offering free three-month subscription of Hungama Music to those who buy the phone. Cash on delivery is showing as an option on Mi.com.

Redmi 6 Pro: Specifications

Redmi 6 Pro comes with a notch over the display, and a screen aspect ratio of 19:9. The display size is 5.84-inches and this is an LCD panel. Redmi 6 Pro runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, which is also present on other Xiaomi phones like Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 4, Mi A1, etc. As pointed out, Redmi 6 Pro has two RAM and storage combinations: 3GB+32GB and 4GB+64GB. Both variants supports up to 256GB expandable storage.

Also read: Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro review: Camera and battery life are the highlights

Redmi 6 Pro has a 4000mAh battery, which is more than the 3000 mAh battery on the Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A devices. Xiaomi is promising two day battery life with this smartphone. Redmi 6 Pro is based on MIUI 9.6 over and above Android 8.1 Oreo, and this will be upgraded to MIUI 10 soon. Redmi 6 Pro also offers AI Face Unlock, and sports a rear mounted fingerprint sensor.

Camera on Redmi 6 Pro is a 12MP+5MP dual AI lens combination, that comes alongside electronic image stabilization (EIS) for video recording. The rear camera has PDAF, LED flash and a Portrait mode as well. The front camera is 5MP on the Redmi 6 Pro.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd