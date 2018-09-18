Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro sale in India from 12pm via Amazon, Mi Store: Price, specifications

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro will go on sale in India from 12pm today. Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro will go on sale in India from 12pm today.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro will go on sale in India from 12pm today. The phone will be available via Mi.com, as well as through Amazon India. Redmi 6 Pro was launched earlier in the month, alongside Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A. While the phone’s 3GB RAM variant has been priced at Rs 10,999, its 4GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 12,999.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro sale in India: Offers on Mi.com, Amazon India

Redmi 6 Pro will be available for sale from 12pm via Mi.com and Amazon. The latter has launched separate ‘Notify Me’ pages for the two storage variants of the phone, but has not revealed any special offers. On the other hand, those purchasing Redmi 6 Pro via Mi Store can receive Mi Exchange benefits. Also, consumers can ensure liquid and accidents protection for their phone through Mi Protect, that starts at Rs 799.

In addition, Reliance Jio will provide Rs 2200 cashback for those subscribed to the company’s Rs 198/Rs 299 prepaid plans, alongside data benefits of 4.5TB.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro India sale: Price, specifications

Sporting a 5.84-inch FHD+ display, Redmi 6 Pro comes with a notch over the display, and a screen aspect ratio of 19:9. Based on MIUI 9.6 over and above Android 8.1 Oreo, this phone runs the Snapdragon 625 processor, and is backed by a 4000mAh battery. WhileRedmi 6 pro does offer AI Face Unlock, it also features a rear mounted fingerprint sensor.

This Xiaomi phone comes with two storage configurations: 3GB RAM/32GB internal memory, and 4GB RAM/64GB internal memory. Both options come with expandable memory up to 256GB, through a dedicated microSD slot.

Camera options on the phone include a vertically stacked dual rear camera configuration. This consists of a 12MP+5MP dual AI lens combination, that comes alongside EIS for video recording, as well as PDAF and LED flash. It is backed by features like AI Portrait mode and AI Beautify. Also, one can spot a 5MP front camera, that is capable of recordgin 1080p video at 30fps. Dual-SIM VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, GPS/A-GPS support, a USB port and a 3.5mm headphone jack are among the available connectivity modes.

