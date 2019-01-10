Toggle Menu Sections
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi 6 Pro and Redmi Y2 get price cut in Indiahttps://indianexpress.com/article/technology/mobile-tabs/xiaomi-redmi-6-pro-redmi-y2-redmi-note-5-pro-get-price-cut-in-india-5531876/

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi 6 Pro and Redmi Y2 get price cut in India

Xiaomi during its High5 campaign has introduced price cuts on its Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi Y2 and Redmi Note 5 Pro smartphones.

Xiaomi, Redmi, Xiaomi Redmi, Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi Y2, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro, Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi 6 Pro price cut, Redmi Y2 price cut, Redmi Note 5 Pro price cut
Xiaomi states that its Redmi 6 Pro will be available with a discount of up to Rs 1,500.

Xiaomi has announced a price cut on its Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi Y2 and Redmi Note 5 Pro. Xiaomi India MD, Manu Kumar Jain announced on Twitter that the Redmi 6 Pro will now be available with a discount of up to Rs 1,500, Redmi Y2 will get a discount of up to 3,000 and the Redmi Note 5 Pro will be available with a discount of up to Rs 4,000. He also stated that Xiaomi will be announcing another price cut tomorrow.

The Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro comes in a 3GB RAM/32GB internal storage variant and a 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage priced at Rs 11,499 and Rs 13,499, respectively. Now the 3GB RAM variant will be sold at Rs 9,999 and the 4GB RAM variant will be available at Rs 11,999. The device is available on Xiaomi’s official website, its offline stores and Amazon.

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 also comes in two RAM/internal storage variants – 3GB RAM/32GB internal storage and 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage. The 3GB RAM variant, which was earlier priced at Rs 10,499 will now be available at Rs 8,999. The 4GB RAM will now be priced at Rs 10,999 (earlier priced at Rs 13,999). The device is available on Xiaomi’s official website, its offline stores and Amazon.

Lastly, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro will now be available at Rs 12,999 for the 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage variant. Whereas, the 6GB RAM/64Gb internal storage variant will now cost Rs 13,999. The device is available on Xiaomi’s official website, its offline stores, Amazon and Flipkart.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 launched with 48MP rear camera: Price, specifications
2 Huawei Y9 (2019) with 6.5-inch notched display, Kirin 710 launched in India: Price, specifications
3 Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro launch event LIVE UPDATES: Price, specs and features