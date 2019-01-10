Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi 6 Pro and Redmi Y2 get price cut in India

Xiaomi has announced a price cut on its Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi Y2 and Redmi Note 5 Pro. Xiaomi India MD, Manu Kumar Jain announced on Twitter that the Redmi 6 Pro will now be available with a discount of up to Rs 1,500, Redmi Y2 will get a discount of up to 3,000 and the Redmi Note 5 Pro will be available with a discount of up to Rs 4,000. He also stated that Xiaomi will be announcing another price cut tomorrow.

The Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro comes in a 3GB RAM/32GB internal storage variant and a 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage priced at Rs 11,499 and Rs 13,499, respectively. Now the 3GB RAM variant will be sold at Rs 9,999 and the 4GB RAM variant will be available at Rs 11,999. The device is available on Xiaomi’s official website, its offline stores and Amazon.

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 also comes in two RAM/internal storage variants – 3GB RAM/32GB internal storage and 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage. The 3GB RAM variant, which was earlier priced at Rs 10,499 will now be available at Rs 8,999. The 4GB RAM will now be priced at Rs 10,999 (earlier priced at Rs 13,999). The device is available on Xiaomi’s official website, its offline stores and Amazon.

Mi fans, I’ve got news for you!#Redmi6Pro with AI dual camera & two day battery life is now available with a 1st ever discount of up to ₹1,500. 🤩 How’s that for a #High5? RT if you ♥️ #Xiaomi. Don’t miss this! One final surprise unveils tomorrow. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/vYbTwTQbzP — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) January 10, 2019

Mi fans! Give me an #High5 cause #RedmiY2 is now available at an exciting discount of up to ₹3000! 👊 4+64GB variant now only at ₹10,999! 🤗 Buy it from @amazonIN, https://t.co/lzFXOcYa5q & offline stores. 3rd major announcement. 2 more to go! 👍 RT & help spread the word.🙏 pic.twitter.com/8qRCdEeS9u — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) January 9, 2019

Lastly, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro will now be available at Rs 12,999 for the 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage variant. Whereas, the 6GB RAM/64Gb internal storage variant will now cost Rs 13,999. The device is available on Xiaomi’s official website, its offline stores, Amazon and Flipkart.