Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro design, specifications leaked in hands-on video

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro launch date has not been officially confirmed, but we are seeing more leaks around the phone. Now, the successor to Redmi Note 5 Pro, is up for sale on retail website in Moldova in Eastern Europe. The listing reveals the price as well as specifications of Redmi Note 6 Pro. Separately, hands-on video of the upcoming Xiaomi phone has been posted by YouTuber Gaurav Chaudhary, who claims the global variant of the device is already up for sale in Dubai.

Interestingly, the difference in price in the two countries is huge, suggesting Xiaomi could choose to go with different price strategies in European and Asian markets. In Moldova, the dual nano-SIM phone is listed in 3GB RAM and 32GB storage configuration. The price is MLD 5,799, which around Rs 25,000 on conversion. In Dubai, the same storage model is reportedly selling for AED 750 or Rs 14,800, which is almost Rs 10,000 less than the Europe price. The ‘Global Version Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro’ was also spotted on China’s AliExpress previously with a tentative price of between $193.99 (Rs 14,120 approx) and $214.99 (Rs 15,648 approx).

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro gets a 6.26-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1080×2280 pixels, which is in line with previous leaks. The phone will have a 19:9 aspect ratio and feature a notch on top of screen. It will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 636 processor, clocked at up to 1.8GHz, coupled with Adreno 509 GPU for graphics performance. The phone packs a 4,000mAh battery. It runs Android 8.1 Oreo. Redmi Note 6 Pro supports expandable storage up to 256GB via a microSD card slot.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro will have dual cameras on the front as well as back. The rear camera setup will comprise of a combination of 12MP primary lens and a 5MP secondary lens. The front cameras will be 20MP+5MP. As per the listing, the phone measures 157.9 x 76.4 x 8.2 mm.

The YouTube video shows that the black colour option of the phone. Redmi Note 6 Pro will have dual cameras at the back and front. Specifications include a 6.26-inch display, Snapdragon 636 processor, and a 4,000mAh battery. Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro will reportedly have a TPU back case, a 10W adapter, a microUSB cable, and a SIM ejector tool. The phone is expected to sport a design similar to its predecessor except the new device sport a notch on top of display. It will ship with MIUI 9.6, based on Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box.

