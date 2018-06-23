Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro notch can be disabled, confirms company; unboxing images shared

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro will ship with the ability to hide the notch. (Image: Weibo) Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro will ship with the ability to hide the notch. (Image: Weibo)

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro launch is set for June 25 in China. The company has already confirmed the phone will come with 19:9 aspect ratio display and a notch on top of screen. Now, Xiaomi has posted an official teaser on its official Redmi Weibo page, which reveals that Redmi 6 Pro will ship with the ability to hide the notch. The functionality is present on flagships like Huawei P20 Pro, OnePlus 6, and more. In addition, Nokia X6 also got the ability to disable the notch via a software update. Hiding the notch essentially means that the notch will be replaced by a virtual bezel, once the option is enabled.

Separately, Chinese news site IT168 shared live unboxing images of Redmi 6 Pro, which have been confirmed by the company. Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro will come in a red box that we have seen for other Redmi devices as well. The phone has is seen in Rose Gold colour option. The company had previously confirmed that Redmi 6 Pro will be made available in five colour variants – Rose Gold, Sand Gold, Lake Blue, Black, and Flame Red.

Redmi 6 Pro will have vertically aligned dual rear cameras with flash tucked in between camera lens, something that Xiaomi has already made official in image renders. The phone sports a rear-mounted circular fingerprint sensor. Redmi 6 Pro will ship with a clear TPU case, travel adapter, and a USB cable. The device looks similar to Redmi Note 5 Pro in terms of design. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro was launched in India in February. It features a metal unibody design, vertically stacked dual rear cameras as well as a circular fingerprint scanner on the back cover.

The site also reveal the price and specifications of Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro. The phone will have a 5.84-inches screen with FHD+ resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio. The rear camera will have a combination of 12MP+5MP sensors. Redmi 6 Pro will be backed by a 4,000mAh battery. The 4GB RAM+64GB ROM model will be priced at 999 yuan, which is around Rs 10,400 on conversion. The phone could make its way into India in 2019 given Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro has already been launched for the market this year. Of course, we will have to wait for an official confirmation to know more.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro will launch along side Mi Pad 4. The company shared invitation poster as well as image renders of the device on Weibo. The phone was spotted on TENAA as well, which revealed its specifications. The phone will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 625 processor, clocked at up to 2GHz. Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro will get a 5MP front shooter, and run MIUI 10 based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

