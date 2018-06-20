Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro, Mi Tab 4 launch confirmed for June 25 in China

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro and Mi Pad 4 will be launched on June 25 at an event in China. (Image: Weibo) Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro and Mi Pad 4 will be launched on June 25 at an event in China. (Image: Weibo)

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro and Mi Pad 4 will launch in China on June 25, the company officially confirmed on Chinese social networking site Weibo. The teaser posters for the devices do not reveal much, but hint at certain features. To recall, Redmi 6 Pro was speculated to launch alongside the Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A in China last week. Of course, that did not happen. Now, it looks like the new Redmi phone will be unveiled on June 25.

Xiaomi Redmi Pro 6 teaser highlights the numbers 19 and 9, suggesting the phone will have a 19:9 aspect ratio display with a notch on top. Redmi 6 Pro is expected to the company’s first Redmi-series phone to feature the notch design, though flagship Mi 8, Mi 8 SE and Mi 8 Explorer Edition already have the feature. The smartphone could be powered by the Snapdragon 625 processor and pack a 4,000mAh battery. The poster also hints at Artificial Intelligent (AI) features for Redmi 6 Pro’s camera.

Also Read: Redmi 6, Redmi 6A with 5.45-inch 18:9 display launched: Price, specifications

Notably, Redmi 6 Pro could be the same smartphone, which was spotted on certification website TENAA with model number M1805D1SE. The listing revealed a notched display with 5.84-inch screen size and Full HD+ resolution. The phone will be powered by an octa-core CPU, clocked at up to 2GHz. Dimensions of the device are 149.33×71.68×8.75mm and it weighs 178 grams. Dual rear cameras are expected for this Xiaomi smartphone and front shooter will be 5MP. The device will be backed by a 4,000mAh battery.

Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 will have an 8-inch screen, the company has confirmed. The device will apparently be “packed with content”, according to a Facebook post by Xiaomi’s global spokesperson Donovan Sung. Though little is know about Mi Pad 4 at this point, the teaser image reveals a single rear camera for the upcoming Xiaomi tablet.

Reports suggest that Mi Pad 4 could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor. The phone will ship with a 6,000mAh battery. In terms of camera, Mi Pad 4 is expected to sport a 13MP OmniVision OV13855 primary sensor with f/2.0 aperture along with a 5MP Samsung S5K5E8 front shooter with f/2.0 aperture.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd