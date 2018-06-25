Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro, Mi Pad 4 launched in China: Price, specifications and features

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro and Mi Pad 4 have been launched in China. Here’s everything you need to know about the devices, including their specifications, features, and prices. Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro and Mi Pad 4 have been launched in China. Here’s everything you need to know about the devices, including their specifications, features, and prices.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro has been launched, alongside the Mi Pad 4 in China. The Redmi 6 Pro is a mid-end smartphone, featuring a 5.84-inch FHD+ 19:9 display, dual rear-facing cameras, and a 4000mAh battery. Meanwhile, the Mi Pad 4 is a tablet device with an 8-inch 16:10 display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, and a 6000mAh battery. Both the devices are limited to the Chinese market at the moment. There’s no information on when Xiaomi plans to bring the Redmi 6 Pro and Mi Pad 4 to India.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro: Price, specifications

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro costs Yuan 999 (or approx Rs 10,436) for the model with 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. Yuan 1,199 (or approx Rs 12,525) for the 4GB RAM and 32GB storage variant, and Yuan 1,299 (or approx Rs 13,570) for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model. The device will be made available in Black, Red, Blue, Gold, and Pink colour variants. Sale starts at 10am CST on June 26. Registrations for the first sale is now open.

Speaking of its specifications, Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro sports a 5.84-inch FHD+ (2280 x 1080) display with an aspect ratio of 19:9. This is the first smartphone in the Redmi series to come with the controversial notch design, similar to the iPhone X and Mi 8. Under the hood, the phone is powered by a Snapdragon 625 processor and either 3GB or 4GB RAM. The device can be purchased in two storage variants – 32GB and 64GB. A microSD card slot is also there to expand the internal storage (up to 256GB). On the imaging front, Redmi 6 Pro has a dual-camera setup, comprising a 12MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor. It also features a 5MP front-facing snapper with AI portrait mode and HDR. The Redmi 6 Pro is backed by a 4000mAh and runs on MIUI 9 which is based on Android Oreo.

Xiaomi Mi Pad 4: Price, specifications

Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 costs Yuan 1,099 (or approx Rs 11,497) for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage Wi-Fi-only variant, Yuan 1,399 (or approx Rs 14,636) for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage Wi-Fi-only variant, and Yuan 1,499 (or approx Rs 15,628) for 4GB RAM and 64GB storage Wi-Fi + LTE variant. The tablet comes in Black and Gold colour variants. Sale starts on June 29. Registrations for the first sale is now open.

The Mi Pad 4 is the successor to the Mi Pad 3 which was launched in China last year. The device sports an 8-inch FHD (1080p) display with an aspect ratio of 16:10. It is powered by a Snapdragon 660 processor, paired with either 3GB or 4GB RAM and either 32GB or 64GB of internal storage with support for microSD card slot. It also features a 13MP camera on the back and a 5MP snapper on the front. Plus, the tablet also comes with an AI face unlock feature. The tablet device is backed by a 6000mAh battery and runs on MIUI 9 which is based on Android Oreo. Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 can be purchased in both Wi-Fi and 4G LTE versions.

