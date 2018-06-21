Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro live images leaked online ahead of launch?

Leaked live images reveal the alleged Redmi 6 Pro to feature iPhone X like notch display, Android Oreo and 4GB of RAM (Image Source: Weibo) Leaked live images reveal the alleged Redmi 6 Pro to feature iPhone X like notch display, Android Oreo and 4GB of RAM (Image Source: Weibo)

Xiaomi is all set to launch Redmi 6 Pro from its latest Redmi 6 series this week. The Chinese OEM will unveil the upcoming Redmi smartphone alongside the Mi Pad 4 tablet on June 25. While the launch date for the handset has been officially confirmed by Xiaomi on Weibo, new leaked images have cropped up on the internet revealing details ahead of launch.

The leaked live images of the purported Redmi 6 Pro were posted by a tipster on Chinese microblogging site, Weibo that showcase the design of the phone. The images suggest the smartphone to sport an iPhone-like notch display, the feature a TENAA listing already revealed earlier. The leaked images also showcase vertically stacked dual cameras and circular fingerprint sensor at the back. Up front one can see chunky bezels at the chin, however, the side bezels are relatively thin. The images also show the alleged Redmi 6 Pro running MIUI 9.6 based Android 8.1 Oreo with 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage.

Notably, Xiaomi in its teaser posted earlier revealed few aspects of the Redmi 6 Pro. As per the teaser, the phone could come with a 19:9 display. The handset might carry Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 625 processor and pack a 4,000mAh battery. A TENAA listing previously revealed the Redmi 6 Pro to feature a 5.84-inch full HD+ display with a notch on top. The phone will be powered by an octa-core CPU, clocked at 2GHz. The phone is expected to carry a 5MP camera up front and have a battery backup of 4,000mAh.

Alongside the Redmi 6 Pro, Xiaomi is also expected to unveil Mi Pad 4. The company has confirmed that the Mi Pad will have an 8-inch screen. Reports earlier suggested that Mi Pad 4 could ship with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC. It is said to feature a 13MP OmniVision OV13855 primary sensor with f/2.0 aperture and a 5MP Samsung S5K5E8 front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture. It is expected to carry a 6,000mAh battery.

