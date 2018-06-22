Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro launch on June 25: Specifications, features and everything else we know

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro launch is set for June 25 in China: Specifications, features and more, here’s a look at everything we know so far. Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro launch is set for June 25 in China: Specifications, features and more, here’s a look at everything we know so far.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro along with Mi Pad 4 will launch in China on June 25. The successor to Redmi Note 5 Pro, which was launched in India this year, will be the first Redmi series phone to sport a notch on top of screen. Ahead of official debut, the company shared official image renders of the device on its Redmi Weibo account giving us a glimpse of the upcoming phone. Redmi Note 6 Pro was also leaked in live images on Chinese social networking site Weibo.

Xiaomi has already shared official invite poster for the launch event, which also hints at certain specifications, such as the processor and battery. It also confirms a 19:9 aspect ratio display for Redmi 6 Pro. A previous listing on TENAA has given out specifications of the phone as well, which is said to ship 5.84-inch screen. Let us take a look at everything we know about Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro so far:

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro specifications and features

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro will feature a 19:9 aspect ratio display, something which has already been confirmed by the company. Of course, the highlight of the phone will be notch on top of the screen, Notably, notched design for Xiaomi phones made debut with the company’s flagship Mi 8 series. Now it looks like we will see the feature being adopted across Xiaomi’s budget phones as well. The phone is speculated to come with a 5.84-inch display, which is slightly smaller than its predecessor Redmi Note 5 Pro with 5.99-inch screen. The phone will sport a metal unibody design and the company confirmed this in official renders. The back cover will have vertically stacked dual rear cameras as well as a circular fingerprint sensor.

On the processor front, the Redmi 6 Pro will come with the same Snapdragon 625 processor that powers Redmi Note 5 Pro. The phone could be available in three storage configurations – 2GB RAM +16GB storage, 3GB RAM + 32GB storage, and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. The battery could be a 4,000mAh one, which is the same as Redmi Note 5 Pro.

Another big improvement could be on the camera front. The phone will come with dual rear cameras with Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered features, expected to be similar to that of Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A launched i9n China earlier this month. The rear cameras on Redmi 6A can automatically identify objects and there’s an AI Smart Mockup feature as well. Other features include, ƒ/2.2 aperture and PDAF. The front shooter is 5MP with support for Portrait mode.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro official invite poster

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro official invite for June 25 launch event in China was shared by the company on Weibo. The poster does not reveal much, but hints at features like 19:9 aspect ratio display, AI features for the camera, and more. The phone will most likely be powered by the Snapdragon 625 processor that we saw on the Redmi Note 5 Pro and will be backed by a 4,000mAh battery.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro official image renders shared

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro official image renders were shared by the company on Weibo, revealing its design. Redmi 6 Pro will have a 19:9 aspect ratio display with a notch on top of screen. The phone sports vertically aligned dual rear cameras, with LED flash unit tucked in between the two lens. As per Weibo post, the phone will be available in five colour variants – Rose Gold, Sand Gold, Lake Blue, Black, and Flame Red. The upcoming Redmi phone will sport a metal unibody design with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro TENAA listing reveals specifications

Xiaomi Redmi phone with a notch was spotted on TENAA with model number M1805D1SE, which is now speculated to be the Redmi 6 Pro. If one goes by the listing, the phone could feature a 5.84-inch Full HD+ resolution display with 19:9 aspect ratio. While Mi 8 was the first Xiaomi smartphone to come with an iPhone X-styled notch, Redmi 6 Pro will be the company’s first Redmi-series phone to sport the feature.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro will be powered by an octa-core CPU, clocked at up to 2GHz, though the listing does not mention the processor. Dimensions of the device are 149.33×71.68×8.75mm and it weighs 178 grams. Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro will get a 5MP front shooter alongwith dual rear cameras. The phone will pack a 4,000mAh battery. Redmi 6 Pro is expected to be made available in three storage models – 2GB RAM +16GB storage, 3GB RAM + 32GB storage, and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. The handset runs on MIUI 10, which is based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro live images leaked

Live images of a new Xiaomi smartphone, said to be Redmi Note 6 Pro were leaked by a tipster on Weibo. The images reveal an iPhone X-like notch design for the phone, which has already been officially confirmed as well as dual rear cameras. The handset has thin bezels on the sides, notch on top and chin at the bottom. It sports a circular fingerprint sensor at the back. The images show the phone running MIUI 9.6 based on Android 8.1 Oreo with 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage.

