Xiaomi teases Redmi 6 Pro in official renders ahead of June 25 launch

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro is coming and new renders have surfaced, giving us a close look at the anticipated mid-end device. (Image credit: Weibo) Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro is coming and new renders have surfaced, giving us a close look at the anticipated mid-end device. (Image credit: Weibo)

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro is coming and new renders have surfaced, giving us a close look at the anticipated mid-end device. The renders confirm the Redmi 6 Pro will feature a 19:9 aspect ratio display and vertically stacked dual cameras. Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro, along with the Mi Pad 4 will make their official debut on June 25 in China.

The renders have appeared on Xiaomi’s official Redmi Weibo account and as expected, we get to know a lot about the smartphone. A close look at the device reveals a notch above the display, similar to the one seen on the iPhone X. Flip the phone, and you’ll notice a metal back that houses a fingerprint sensor, as well as a dual-rear camera configuration. The rear cameras are vertically stacked, and an LED flash module is added between the sensors. Also, the Weibo post shows that the Redmi 6 Pro will ship in five clour variants: Rose Gold, Sand Gold, Lake Blue, Black, and Flame Red.

A close look at the device reveals a notch above the display, similar to the one seen on the iPhone X. (Image credit: Weibo) A close look at the device reveals a notch above the display, similar to the one seen on the iPhone X. (Image credit: Weibo)

Also Read- Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro, Mi Tab 4 launch confirmed for June 25 in China

Xiaomi had earlier posted a teaser that confirmed some of the Redmi 6 Pro’s specifications that include a display with an aspect ratio of 19:9 display, a Snapdragon 625 processor, and AI features for the phone’s camera. Meanwhile, the TENAA listing of the Redmi 6 Pro has revealed that the phone will arrive with a 5.84-inch Full HD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, and a 4000mAh battery. The phone is expected to be made available in three models: 2GB RAM +16GB storage, 3GB RAM + 32GB storage, and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. The handset runs on MIUI 10 which is based on Android 8.1 Oreo. On the imaging front, the phone will come with a dual-camera setup.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd