Xiaomi Redmi 6 Plus spotted on China’s TENAA website with notch, Android 8.1

Redmi 6 Plus spotted on China’s TENAA website with notch, Android 8.1 Redmi 6 Plus spotted on China’s TENAA website with notch, Android 8.1

A new Xiaomi smartphone, likely to be the Redmi 6 Plus has been spotted on China’s TENAA certification authority website. The smartphone is listed under the model number M1805D1SE with Xiaomi stated as the manufacturer. The interesting aspect about this Redmi 6 Plus model is that the design shows a notch on the front of the display, which Xiaomi has so far not introduced on its phones. The smartphone will also sport a dual-rear camera, placed vertically like we have seen on the Redmi Note 5 Pro.

According to the specifications listed on the TENAA website, the Redmi 6 Plus will come in Black, rose gold, gold, white, blue, red, pink, gray and silver colour options with the following dimensions 149.33 × 71.68 × 8.75 mm. Redmi 6 Plus will have a 5.84-inch display with Full HD+ resolution which would be 2280×1080 pixel with a 3900 mAh battery on board. The display resolution will be 19:9 thanks to the notch design. The phone will have 2GB, 3GB and 4GB RAM options and it will run Android Oreo 8.1.0.

Other specifications listed according to the TENAA website are 16GB, 32GB, 64GB storage coupled with 128GB expandable storage. The phone’s camera will also be capable of 1080p video-recording and it looks like the phone will have a face recognition option as well for unlocking the device. Camera specifications are not mentioned in the listing.

The Redmi phone will have a fingerprint scanner at the back as well, based on the leaked images. The processor’s clocked speed is listed as 2Ghz, though the name is not revealed. We will have to wait and see if Xiaomi launches this phone with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 or if the company goes for MediaTek chipset.

The Redmi 6 Plus will have a totally different design on the front compared to the Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro smartphones. Xiaomi is hosting an event in China on May 31 where the Mi 8, MIUI 10, are expected to launch, though Redmi 6 Plus is unlikely to be launched this event. The new Redmi 6 Plus will likely launch later in the year, and we will have to wait and see if the phone comes to India.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd