Xiaomi president Lin Bin reveals poster of Redmi 6, confirms June 12 launch

Xiaomi will launch the Redmi 6 at an event on June 12. This was confirmed by the company’s president, Lin Bin, through a post on social media platform Weibo. Xiaomi’s president revealed a poster of the upcoming Redmi series phone, confirming the June 12 launch date, which was earlier speculated on social media. However, the design of the Redmi 6’s design does not appear to mark such a drastic change. The Redmi 6 launch will take place at 2 pm, according to China time.

The poster reveals the Redmi 6 will have a notch-less display and thick bezels on the side and top of the phone. However, there is no front button either on the Redmi 6 which is shared on the poster, so it looks like the phone could still continue with the 18:9 aspect ratio display.

The poster also reveals that the Redmi 6 will have a single sensor for selfie camera on the front. The volume rockers and the power button are placed on the right side of the phone, which is standard for most Redmi phones from Xiaomi. The design looks similar to a Redmi 6A variant that was spotted on China’s TENAA certification website in May this year. A Redmi 6 Pro and Redmi 6 Plus have also been spotted on the Chinese certification website.

Xiaomi’s Redmi 6 is expected to feature a fingerprint sensor at the back, as well as Facial Unlock support. It will be based on Android 8.1 Oreo, with the possibility of MIUI 10 out-of-the-box. The previous Redmi 6 poster leak revealed that the phone will run MediaTek’s Helio P22 chipset, that clocks speed of up tp 2.0GHz.

Speculation around the phone indicates that the Redmi 6 could sport dual-rear cameras that are stacked horizontally, at the phone’s top left corner. One of these sensors could have a 12MP lens. On June 12, Xiaomi is expected to launch the Redmi 6 Pro/Plus and Redmi 6A alongside the Redmi 6 if one goes by the leaked models.

