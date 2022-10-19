Xiaomi, Redmi 5G-phones ready for Airtel 5G: Here’s how to switch

Airtel 5G: Xiaomi has stated that all of its Xiaomi, Mi and Redmi branded phones which support 5G are already equipped with 5G-ready software to make use of Airtel next-gen 5G plus service in supported regions.

“Customers can experience seamless video calling, lag free gaming on the cloud and blazing fast data upload and downloads on all Xiaomi and Redmi 5G models across categories. To enjoy ultrafast Airtel 5G Plus connectivity, customers just need to go to network settings and change their preferred network to Airtel 5G,” the brand said in a press note.

Xiaomi and Redmi users who want to use Airtel 5G will also not need to get new SIM cards. “We are delighted to collaborate with Xiaomi to continue driving the 5G ecosystem. All our existing 4G SIMs are enabled with 5G, because of which, customers can start enjoying ultrafast 5G services by simply selecting 5G network on their Xiaomi & Redmi handsets at no extra cost,” Airtel said in a press note.

How to switch to 5G network on a Xiaomi/Mi/Redmi phone

On any supported MIUI-based device that supports 5G, users can navigate to Settings> SIM Cards & Mobile Networks. Here, choose your desired Airtel SIM on which you want to enable 5G.

On the subsequent ‘SIM card settings’ page, scroll down to the ‘Mobile Network’ section and choose the ‘Preferred Network Type’ option. Here, choose 5G and you’re good to go. If you don’t see a 5G option and only LTE/3G/2G, then your device doesn’t support 5G.

5G-ready software yet to reach many phones in India

A number of brands in the country are yet to release 5G-ready software updates that would allow users to try out 5G networks in the few cities they are already available in. Major phone-makers like Apple, Google and Samsung are yet to roll out adequate 5G-ready updates, leaving flagship and upper-midrange 5G devices unable to use the next-gen network.

It still remains to be seen if all brands, including Xiaomi will also be able to run rival Jio’s True 5G network straightaway. Set to launch in a few days on the occasion of Diwali, Jio True 5G is based on a standalone infrastructure that is independent of 4G networks, unlike Airtel’s 5G plus which relies on 4G infrastructure.