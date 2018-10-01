Xiaomi Redmi 5A on sale from 12 pm via Flipkart, Mi.com: Price, specifications

Xiaomi Redmi 5A will go on sale from 12pm today. The budget device, that was launched last year, will be available via Flipkart and Mi.com. Sale offers bundled with this phone include discounts via major banks, as well as No Cost EMI offers. Redmi 5A, succeeded by the Redmi 6 series, begins from Rs 5,999.

Redmi 5A sale from 12pm: Discounts, offers

As pert of the Flipkart offer, Xiaomi owners can get 10 per cent discounts, if they purchase the phone through an Axis Bank Buzz Credit card. Instant discounts on Redmi 5A will also be available to Mastercard holders, who will receive 10 per cent discounts through the First Online Payment mode. Others can seek to buy Redmi 5A through No Cost EMIs, that begin at Rs 2,000 per month.

Meanwhile, on Mi Store, shoppers can avail Rs 2,200 cashback courtesy Reliance Jio, that will be available for prepaid subscribers who recharge through the Rs 198 / Rs 299 plans. They shall also receive three months free subscription to Hungama Music. Besides this, consumers can also seek insurance for accidents and liquid damages via Mi Protect, available at Rs 549.

Redmi 5A is available at Rs 5,999 for 2GB RAM/16GB memory, and at Rs 6,999 for 3GB RAM/32GB memory.

Xiaomi Redmi 5A sale in India: Full specifications

Featuring a 5-inch HD display, Redmi 5A runs MIUI 9.5 over and above Android 8.0 Oreo. The phone runs Snapdragon 425 SoC, and is backed by a 3000mAh battery. Redmi 5A is available in 2GB/3GB RAM options, bundled with 16GB/32GB of internal memory. Both storage options offer expandable storage up to 128GB through a microSD slot. As for its cameras, Redmi 5A features a 13MP rear sensor as well as a 5MP front lens.

Dual-SIM 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/A-GPS support are among its connectivity modes. Besides a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, Redmi 5A offers accelerometer, gyro, ambient light and proximity sensors.

