Xiaomi Redmi 5A flash sale today on Flipkart at 12 noon: Price starts at Rs 5,999

Xiaomi will be hosting a flash sale for its Redmi 5A smartphone today at 12 PM on Flipkart. The Redmi 5A will go on sale on Mi.com on September 27 at 12 noon. Redmi 5A is the most affordable smartphone in the Redmi device, and was announced last year. The company has already announced its successor, the Redmi 6A in India along with the Redmi 6 and a Redmi 6 Pro as well.

Redmi 5A has been a best-seller for the company in the Indian market, and thus it explains why Xiaomi is continuing to sell the older device in India. on Flipkart Redmi 5A is priced at Rs 5,999 for the 2GB RAM and 16GB storage variant. The 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant is priced at Rs 6,999.

Redmi 5A specifications

Redmi 5A sports a 5-inch HD display with a resolution of 1280×720 pixels with the older 16:9 aspect ratio and bezels on the side. However, the newer Redmi 6A has a bigger 5.84-inch display with 720p resolution and the newer 18:9 aspect ratio.

The older Redmi 5A is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor paired with Adreno 308 GPU. In comparison, the newer Redmi 6A has a 12nm Helio A22 processor clocked at 2.0 Ghz. This is a quad-core processor, but Redmi 6A only comes in 2GB RAM option, though it does have 32GB storage option.

Redmi 5A runs MIUI 9 based on Google’s Android Nougat and has a 3,000mAh non-removable battery. Redmi 6A also comes with 3000 mAh battery. The rear camera is 13MP and 5MP on the front on Redmi 5A. The phone comes in a Blue, Black, Gold and Rose gold colour option.

