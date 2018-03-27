Redmi 5 sale in India today at 12 on Amazon, Mi.com: Price, specs, cashback offers

Xiaomi Redmi 5 sale on Amazon India and Mi.com at 12 noon: Price in India, specifications and cashback offers to keep in mind.

Redmi 5 from Xiaomi will go on sale today at 12 noon on Amazon India and Mi.com, which is Xiaomi’s own e-commerce website. Redmi 5 will also be made available in offline Mi Home stores as part of the sale. Redmi 5 is the latest mobile phone from the company, which launched the Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro in February in India. Meanwhile Xiaomi is also announcing its new Mi Mix 2S smartphone in Shanghai, China today.

Xiaomi Redmi 5: Price in India, Amazon India and Mi.com sale time, how to register and offers

Xiaomi is sticking with its flash sale model for the Redmi 5 as well. Users who are interested have to register on Mi.com and Amazon India in order to be notified of when the sale begins. Redmi 5 has a price of Rs 7,999 for the 2GB+16GB version, while the 3GB+32GB version will cost Rs 8,999. The most expensive variant comes with 4GB RAM+64GB storage and a price of Rs 10,999. Redmi 5 will come in four colours: Blue, Gold, Black and and Rose Gold.

As part of the sales offers, Xiaomi has teamed up with Reliance Jio to offer Rs 2200 cashback. This cashback will be given to the user in the form of 44 vouchers worth Rs 50, which will be reflected in the MyJio app. Reliance Jio is also offering 100GB extra data, which will be given in the form of ten additional data vouchers of 10GB each.

These Rs 50 vouchers can only be redeemed when a recharge is done in the MyJio app, and only one voucher can be redeemed per recharge. The vouchers need to be redeemed before 31 May, 2022, according to the terms and conditions page on Amazon India. Users need to do a prepaid recharge of Rs 198 or Rs 299 in order to redeem the voucher under Jio and Xiaomi’s scheme.

Xiaomi Redmi 5: Specifications

Redmi 5 comes with a 5.7-inch display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The display resolution is HD+, which is 1440 x 720 pixels and the phone has thinner bezels on the side. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor and has a 3300 mAh battery on board. The rear camera is 12MP and the selfie camera is 5MP with LED flash as well. Software on the Redmi 5 is Android Nougat 7.1.2 with MIUI 9. This is dual-SIM smartphone with support for 128GB expandable storage.

