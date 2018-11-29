Xiaomi Redmi 4A, Redmi 4 receive MIUI 10 Global stable ROM update

Xiaomi has rolled out the MIUI 10 Global stable ROM update to Redmi 4A and Redmi 4. MIUI 10.1.1.0.NCCMIFI update for Redmi 4A was spotted on MIUI Community India website, though some have also added that their Redmi 4 models were getting the update. It is also expected to receive the Android security patch alongside.

With the latest version of MIUI, Redmi 4A users will get a revamped UI based on Android 7.1.2 Nougat, that is tailor-made for phones with full screen displays. Also, users have reported a simplified sound system, that makes app alerts easier to detect.

Other major changes includes overhauled system apps, as well as smart filters. While other upgrades remain unknown, a user has claimed that the Redmi 4A changelog also features the October Android security patch. This upgrade appears to have a file size of 316MB on the Redmi 4A.

This MIUI update will be rolled out over the air (OTA) on both devices. Those who choose to manually download the same can check through Settings > About phone > System updates > Check for updates. Alternately, users could consider using a bootloader to flash the MIUI 10 update on their Redmi 4A/Redmi 4 handset.

Redmi 4A is a budget option device that was launched in 2016. The phone features a 5-inch HD+ display, running the 1.4GHz Snapdragon 425 processor, with a 3120mAh battery backup. Storage configurations include 2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage and expandable memory of up to 128GB. Redmi 4A sports a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera.

MIUI 10 stable ROM announcements for Redmi 4A and Redmi 4 come soon after Xiaomi confirmed Android 9 Pie updates for Mi A2 Lite and Mi A2.