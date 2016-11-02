Xiaomi Redmi 4 launching in China on November 4: Report

Xiaomi Redmi 4 will sport a 13MP rear camera with dual LED flash, along with a 5MP front camera. Xiaomi Redmi 4 will sport a 13MP rear camera with dual LED flash, along with a 5MP front camera.

Xiaomi Redmi 4 is set to launch on November 4 in China, reveals a teaser posted by the company on Weibo. The smartphone in the teaser image is of Black colour variant with a metal unibody design and curved edges. Xiaomi Redmi 4 launch event will be live streamed by the company as well. According to leaks, Xioami will also unveil a cheaper variant of Redmi 4 called Redmi 4A at the launch event. The Redmi 4 was recently spotted on Chinese certification website TENAA. The smartphone will be the successor to Xiaomi’s popular budget smartphone – the Redmi 3.

According to TENAA, the Redmi 4 will get a 5-inch full HD display. The site further reveals the smartphone will be powered by a 1.4GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor with 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage (expandable up to 128GB).

Xiaomi Redmi 4 will sport a 13MP rear camera with dual LED flash, along with a 5MP front camera. The phone will come with a 4,000 mAh battery under the hood. It will run MIUI based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow OS. The site lists Redmi 4 in Silver and Gold colour variants. However, based on the teaser, we could expect a black colour variant as well. The smartphone is expected to be priced at 1300 Yuan (approx Rs 12,800).

It is unclear if Xiaomi will bring Redmi 4 to India, though the company has been fairly active in the past few months as it launched a couple of budget devices in the country recently. Xiaomi claims its Redmi Note 3 has been a huge success in the country with the company selling over 1.5 million Xiaomi Redmi 3 was launched in January 2016 and featured a 5-inch IPS LCD display (1280 x 720 pixels resolution). The phone features an octa-core Snapdragon 616 chipset along with an Adreno 405 GPU. It comes with 2GB RAM and 16GB of internal storage (expandable to 256GB). A new generation of the phone, called the Redmi 3S Prime was launched in India on August this year with a price of Rs 8,999.

