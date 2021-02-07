scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, February 07, 2021
Latest news

Xiaomi’s latest concept phone takes waterfall display to next level

The latest concept phone you can’t buy from Xiaomi comes with a waterfall display on all four edges.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 7, 2021 2:27:59 pm
xiaomi concept phone, xiaomi quad curved waterfall display smartphone, xiaomi portless phone, xiaomi curved display concept, mi air charge technologyXiaomi Quad-Curved Waterfall Display Concept smartphone (Screenshot: Xiaomi/YouTube)

Xiaomi has unveiled its Quad-Curved Waterfall Display Concept smartphone. The smartphone takes a different approach to curved display as it is not just limited to the sides but at the top and bottom too. In the media release, Xiaomi says that the “revolutionary hyper quad-curved 88-degree surface” was not easy to make as the glass was made using hot-bending glass at a temperature as high as 800-degree Celsius to achieve the form factor.

The unibody design of the smartphone with a curved display on all sides means that it is a port-free device. Not just wireless-charging but the concept smartphone may also include support for Xiaomi’s recently unveiled ‘Mi Air Charge technology’ which can charge the smartphone at 5W from a distance using unique hardware.

The concept smartphone has an under-display camera to avoid any cutouts even though the technology is yet to be seen on a commercial smartphone from the company yet. Also, it has an e-Sim, pressure-sensitive touch sensors, and built-in speakers inside “flexible film display acoustic technology”.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Despite the efforts taken to curve the display even further the device may just end up being another concept device like the Mi Mix Alpha which had a unique design with display wrapping it. However, The Verge revealed that a Xiaomi representative told them that the device exists and has been used by people in the company.

Top Tech News Now
Click here for more

The unveiling of the new smartphone also hints at the company’s aim to make a completely portless device by getting rid of Type-C charging. Last year, Xiaomi also unveiled 80W wireless charging which future devices from the Chinese smartphone maker can support.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Poco M3, Samsung Galaxy M12, Nokia 1.4, Oppo A15s, Panasonic Lumix BGH1, poco phone, dslr, panasonic, oppo phone, nokia mobile phone,
Tech launches of the week: Poco M3, Samsung Galaxy M12, and more

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Feb 07: Latest News

Advertisement