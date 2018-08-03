Xiaomi Qin AI feature phone powered by Android launched in China

Xiaomi Qin AI phone is the first feature phone to sport a USB Type-C port. Xiaomi Qin AI phone is the first feature phone to sport a USB Type-C port.

Xiaomi has launched a new feature phone, Qin AI powered by Google’s Android on its crowdfunding platform in China. The Qin AI smartphone has been listed by Xiaomi on Youpin, its crowdfunding platform for Yuan 199 (approximately Rs 1,990). The device is available in Black and White colour options and will start shipping from September 15. The key feature of Qin AI phone is the artificial intelligence (AI) technology that the device utilises to offer real-time multi-lingual voice translation services up to 17 international languages. Additionally, the AI can answer all of the user’s questions.

The Qin AI feature phone sports a 2.8-inch QVGA display with a resolution of 320×240 pixels along with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It is powered by a 1.3GHz dual-core ARM Cortex A53 processor paired with the Mali T82 GPU. The device comes with 256MB of RAM along with 512MB of internal storage expandable via a microSD card.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, GPS, USB Type-C, a 3.5mm audio jack, and an IR sensor. The device will run a forked version of the Android operating system, Mocor 5, it is backed by a 1,480mAh battery. Qin AI phone doesn’t feature a front or rear camera.

According to a report by GizmoChina, Xiaomi has also launched another variant of the device which is a 2G only phone, namely Qin1 AI. Other than that both variants are similar in specifications and looks.

Xiaomi on the crowdfunding page has written that deliveries of the Qin AI phone will start September 15. This is also the date when Xiaomi will be launching the Mi Mix 3 smartphone. Currently, there is no word on if the company plans to launch the device in international markets or not.

