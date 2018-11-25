Xiaomi President Lin Bin teases Mi Mix 3 with 5G support

Xiaomi president Lin Bin has posted a new image of the 5G variant of the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 on his Weibo account, hinting at an imminent launch. Additionally, when you look at the image closely you can see the Android Pie logo on the left side of the device. This means that the company is also planning to release Google’s Android 9.0 Pie for its Mi Mix 3 smartphone.

Advertising

To recall, Xiaomi launched the Mi Mix 3 back in October. It also showcased a 5G variant of the device, which is said to be launched in 2019. Apart from the image, Lin Bin has not shared any other details regarding the device. The details regarding its processor are not known yet.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 is available in four storage options: 6GB RAM/128GB memory, 8GB RAM/128GB memory, 8GB RAM/256GB memory and 10GB RAM/256GB memory. The 6GB/8GB RAM options will be available in Black, Blue and Green, though the 10GB RAM option will be included as a special edition. The 6GB RAM/128GB memory, 8GB RAM/128GB memory and 8GB RAM/256GB memory have been priced at 3299 yuan (approximately Rs 34,800), 3599 yuan (approximately Rs 37,980) and 3999 yuan (approximately Rs 42,210) respectively.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 sports a 6.39-inch AMOLED display. It has a screen to body ratio of 93.4 per cent. The screen aspect ratio is 19.5:9. It runs the Snapdragon 845 processor, and will come with 6GB/8GB/10GB RAM and 64GB/128GB/256GB internal storage options.

It sports a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 16MP primary sensor along with a 13MP secondary sensor. On the front, it will feature a 24MP sensor for taking selfies. The device runs on Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo operating system with the company’s own MIUI skin on top.