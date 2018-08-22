Xiaomi’s sub-brand Pocophone launches Poco F1 in India: Price, specifications

Xiaomi Pocophone F1 has been launched: Price in India, features, sale date, and more details to know. Xiaomi Pocophone F1 has been launched: Price in India, features, sale date, and more details to know.

Xiaomi’s sub-brand Pocophone has launched its new device Poco F1 in India. Poco F1 will go on sale from August 29 on Mi.com and Flipkart at a starting price of Rs 20,999. Poco F1 comes in three variants: 6GB RAM and 64GB storage, 6GB RAM and 128GB storage and finally 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage version is priced at Rs 23,999, while Poco F1 with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage will cost Rs 28,999.

The company has also announced Poco F1 Armoured edition that is a premium variant of the phone, made of Kevlar aramid fibre. This will come for Rs 29,999 and will only be available in 8GB RAM option. There will be an ultra slim hard case for Poco F1 at Rs 399. A Kevlar finish case will cost Rs 799. Poco official skins can be bought at Rs 299.

Poco F1 price in India, launch offers

Poco F1 has been priced under Rs 30,000 in the India market, which puts it as a challenger to devices like OnePlus 6, Huawei’s Nova 3, Asus Zenfone 5Z, etc. Prices for the three variants of the Poco F1 are: 6GB RAM and 64GB storage at Rs 20,999, 6GB RAM and 128GB storage at Rs 23,999 and finally, the 8GB RAM and 256GB version will cost Rs 28,999.

Reliance Jio is offering Rs 8,000 instant benefits, up to 6TB high-speed data. The launch offers include Rs 1000 discount on HDFC bank debit/credit cards and no cost EMI. Reliance Jio is offering Rs 8,000 instant benefits, up to 6TB high-speed data.

Poco F1: Specifications

Poco F1 comes with a 6.1-inch Full HD+ resolution display, it has a plastic polycarbonate body. However, one variant also comes with a Kevlar back, which is sturdier and more premium looking. The Kevlar back variants comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The Poco F1 also comes with Liquid cooling design as well, and the company claims the phone is geared for heavy duty gaming like PUGB, etc.

Poco F1 runs the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, it has 6GB/8GB RAM coupled with 64GB/128GB/256GB storage options. The rear camera is 12MP+5MP, with the secondary sensor being used for depth-sensing. The front camera is 20MP. The camera also come with AI features from Xiaomi. Poco F1 also sports a 4000 mAh battery with a 5V/2A charger on board.

Poco F1 runs the MIUI 9.6 with Android Oreo 8.1. However, the company has promised it will be upgraded to MIUI 10 soon, and that the upgrade after MIUI 10 will bring Android Pie. Poco F1 also has its own Poco launcher, and the app tray can be accessed by swipe up from anywhere on the homescreen. All apps are divided into categories in the Poco launcher.

