Xiaomi’s Pocophone Poco F1 launch in India today: Livestream timings, expected price, specifications

Xiaomi Poco F1 launch in India today: Xiaomi’s sub-brand Pocophone will launch the Poco F1 in India on August 22, that is today. The event is set to take place in New Delhi, and will begin from 12.30 pm. Pocophone is expected to focus on speed and performance, which is evident in the promotion of this phone, that gets the hashtag #MasterofSpeed. Poco F1 will debut as a Flipkart exclusive, as the e-commerce platform has a live ‘Notify Me’ page for this phone.

Pocophone Poco F1 India launch: How to watch livestream, timings

Poco F1 launch event will start from 12.30 pm at an event in New Delhi. Xiaomi fans can catch the event through a livestream, that will be made available on the Mi India website, as well as the @IndiaPoco Facebook page. If you are not able to catch the updates live, you can be up-to-date with the latest announcements through the Mi India page on Twitter, as well as the Poco India page.

Poco F1 India launch: Expected specifications, launch offers

Poco F1 has been promoted as a fast and efficient phone, with the phrase ‘Master of Speed’ spotted across posters and promotional videos. This also indicates that Poco F1 will run the Snapdragon 845 processor. Most other specifications have been revealed through leaks, and appear speculative. Poco F1 could come with an FHD+ display with a notch on top, and is expected to come in 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB of internal memory.

This phone will be available as a Flipkart exclusive. The Poco F1 launch event could see announcements regarding a pre-order date and sale date, with the terms and conditions for both. It is being speculated that the phone could be priced in the range of flagship devices like the OnePlus 6 and Asus Zenfone 5Z.

