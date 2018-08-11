Xiaomi Pocophone F1 with Snapdragon 845 liquid cooled processor leaked in videos

The supposed Pocophone F1 might launch in India by early October. (Image: Slashleaks) The supposed Pocophone F1 might launch in India by early October. (Image: Slashleaks)

Xiaomi recently confirmed that it is working on developing a new smartphone sub-brand, Poco. The company is expected to launch its first device, the supposed Pocophone F1, later this year. New details have surfaced regarding the device online thanks to a few video leaks.

The latest leak consists of two videos, one from SlashLeaks, which showcases how the device will look and the retail box packaging which has all the specifications written on it. The second video comes from a YouTube channel by the name of Adrian, in which we can see the device running AnTuTu benchmark and scores 2,58,149 points.

In the first video, the box showcases all the key specifications of the device, including Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 processor with a liquid cooling system, a 4,000mAh battery, 20MP selfie camera, and IR Face Unlock. The device features a 3.5mm audio jack on the top and a Type-C USB port at the bottom for charging and data transfer.

According to earlier reports, the supposed Pocophone F1 might launch in India by early October. The device will sport a 5.99-inch notched display with a resolution of 2160×1080 pixels and will come in two colour options – blue and grey. It will come in two internal storage variants – 6GB RAM/64GB of internal storage and 6GB RAM/128GB of internal storage priced at EUR 420 (approximately Rs 34,000) and EUR 460 (approximately Rs 37,000) respectively.

