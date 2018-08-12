Xiaomi Pocophone F1 to come with Snapdragon 845, hints company

Pocophone F1 will be the first smartphone by Poco, which is a new sub-brand of Xiaomi. (Image credit: POCO/Twitter) Pocophone F1 will be the first smartphone by Poco, which is a new sub-brand of Xiaomi. (Image credit: POCO/Twitter)

Pocophone F1 will likely to be powered by a Snapdragon 845 mobile processor, making it one of the fastest smartphone on the market. The information comes straight from Poco’s official Twitter page where the company has started teasing its new smartphone with Qualcomm chipset. The company put out a tweet, that read “POCO is proud to partner with Qualcomm, the world leader in smartphone performance. Get ready for break-neck speed. #GoPOCO.”

The teaser poster doesn’t reveal much, though we were able to understand that the Pocophone F1 aims to offer “the real power of performance and speed”. Whatever the case may be, the poster does indicate that the Pocophone F1 will be powered by a Snapdragon 845 processor.

Also read: Xiaomi confirms new sub-brand Poco; Pocophone F1 to launch in India soon?

The Pocophone F1 will be the first smartphone by Poco, which is a new sub-brand of Xiaomi. The head of the project – Jai Mani – recently revealed that Poco is a sub-brand that is all about “making a powerful smartphone with the technologies that truly matter.”

Also read: Xiaomi Pocophone F1 with Snapdragon 845 liquid cooled processor leaked in videos

The smartphone is expected to start at $500 (or approx Rs 34,547) and will be pitted against OnePlus 6 when it hits the Indian market in the coming months. The handset is said to come with a 6.1-inch FHD+ display, a Snapdragon 845 processor, 6GB or 8GB RAM, 64/128/256GB internal space, 12MP+5MP dual cameras, a 20MP front camera, liquid cooling, a 4000mAh battery, and IR blaster.

We are very proud to partner with @Qualcomm , the world leader in smartphone performance. Get ready for a whole new level of real world speed. #GoPOCO pic.twitter.com/chut7QpI6p — POCOPHONE Global (@GlobalPocophone) August 11, 2018

Many of you have been wondering what POCO is really about. Here’s our answer from @jaimani….#GoPOCO pic.twitter.com/f7CadsK68e — POCOPHONE Global (@GlobalPocophone) August 10, 2018

Unfortunately, that’s all we know about the Pocophone F1 at the moment. The word on the street is that Xiaomi could launch the Pocophone F1 in India sometime in November.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd