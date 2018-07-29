Xiaomi Pocophone F1 with Snapdragon 845 may launch in India soon: Report

Xiaomi’s purported Pocophone F1 rumoured to debut in India alongside other global markets (Image of Redmi Note 5 Pro for representation) Xiaomi’s purported Pocophone F1 rumoured to debut in India alongside other global markets (Image of Redmi Note 5 Pro for representation)

Xiaomi is reportedly planning to launch a new smartphone, dubbed the Pocophone F1 in India. According to a report from MySmartPrice, the Chinese brand is said to unveil the purported smartphone under its upcoming sub-brand called as ‘Pocophone’ in India alongside other global markets.

Apparently, the Pocophone F1 appeared on the US FCC (Federal Communications Commission) website. The supposed Pocophone F1 recently received Bluetooth SIG certification as well. As per the listing, the device with the model number M1805E10A is seen featuring Qualcomm’s high-end SoC, Snapdragon 845. The purported Pocophone F1 is said to have a liquid cooling system that could pair with Snapdragon 845 chipset for better performance and ‘longer sustainability’ of this peak performance. Pocophone F1 is tipped to feature a 5.99-inch display with 2160 x 1080 pixel resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio.

Previous reports have suggested that the Pocophone F1 might come with 6GB or 8GB RAM and include two storage options- 64GB and 128GB. In terms of camera, the upcoming Xiaomi smartphone is said to sport dual camera setup combining a 12MP primary sensor and 5MP secondary sensor. The 12MP camera lens is said to have a 1.4µm pixels and dual-pixel autofocus, while the 5MP camera lens is said to function as a depth sensor. Up front, the Pocophone F1 could have a 20MP camera sensor. As per the listing, the front camera sensor could come with Super Pixel technology which meant for pixel binning and combine four pixels into one for enhanced ‘clarity.‘ As for the software, the phone is said to run Xiaomi’s latest custom ROM, MIUI 10 right out of the box.

If the reports turn out to be true, then the upcoming Xiaomi Pocopohone could tag a price of EUR 420 (or approx Rs 33,645) for the 6GB RAM/64GB storage version and EUR 460 (or approx Rs 36,849) for the higher variant carrying 8GB RAM/128GB native storage. Xiaomi has not shared any detail on the existence of this new smartphone or its launch plans.

