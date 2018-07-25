Xiaomi Pocophone F1 could be cheapest smartphone with Snapdragon 845: Report

Xiaomi’s upcoming Pocophone series of devices could feature the cheapest phone to run the Snapdragon 845 processor. Xiaomi’s upcoming Pocophone series of devices could feature the cheapest phone to run the Snapdragon 845 processor.

Xiaomi’s upcoming Pocophone series of devices could be the cheapest phone to run the Snapdragon 845 processor. This was leaked in a tweet by Roland Quant, who said that the Xiaomi Pocophone F1 could ship with the above-mentioned Qualcomm SoC, and might cost as low as 420 euros (Rs 33,805 approx.). Earlier XDA Developers had posted details about this upcoming smartphone, which they said will be targeted for India.

Roland Quant’s tweet on the upcoming Pocophone says “Xiaomi Pocophone F1 will seemingly be cheap as chips…. listing in eastern Euroland for €420 (6/64GB) and €460 (6/128GB) [prices converted]”. If this is true, the Pocophone F1 would cost Rs 33,800 or thereabouts in India for the 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant, making it cheaper than the OnePlus 6, among the flagships already running Snapdragon 845.

Also, the price tag for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage option in India would be about Rs 37,025 on conversion. The details about the phone’s price come from listings marked with EAN-UPC barcodes, raising its authenticity. Reports also show that the Pocophone F1 is aimed at the smartphone markets of India and eastern Europe.

Xiaomi Pocophone F1 has been developed by the company under the code name ‘Beryllium’. It has been known that the phone will feature an LCD display in an 18:9 screen aspect ratio. Rumours suggest that Pocophone F1 could sport a 5.99-inch display, with a notch on top, and a screen resolution of 2160×1080 pixels.

This phone will be based on MIUI 9, over and above Android 8.1, and could sport a 4000mAh battery. Given the Snapdragon 845 processor, some reports claim that Pocophone F1 could support Qualcomm QuickCharge 4.0. The phone is expected to launch as Xiaomi’s fourth flagship of 2018.

