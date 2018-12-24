Poco to launch new smartphone in India tomorrow, company confirms

Xiaomi plans to launch a new Poco smartphone in India tomorrow. A tweet by the company’s country manager C Manmohan first revealed that a new Poco smartphone will be made official soon. Later, Poco India’s official Twitter account tweeted that the device will launch on December 25, which is tomorrow.

Advertising

Nothing much is known about the mystery smartphone at the moment. It is not likely the Poco F2, given the fact that the company launched the original Poco F1 in August. The premium smartphone was launched in three variants: 6GB RAM and 64GB storage, 6GB RAM and 128GB storage and 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The base model costs Rs 19,999 and goes up to Rs 27,999 for the Armoured Edition.

Meanwhile, tipster Ishan Agarwal claims Xiaomi could launch the Poco F1 6GB RAM/64GB and 6GB RAM/128GB storage variants with the ‘Kevlar’ finish. So far, the Kevlar finish is exclusive to the top-end version of the Poco F1, the one with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

Another exclusive leak by me and @mysmartprice! POCO/ Pocophone F1 6GB+64GB & 6GB+128GB Storage variants will soon be available in Kevlar Back (which was earlier exclusive to 8GB variant). European markets will receive these first and Indian launch will be soon as well. pic.twitter.com/f8wtsT1agu — Ishan Agarwal (@IshanAgarwal24) November 29, 2018

The #NewPOCO is getting us all excited! Jingle bells are rolling. The BIG #Christmas reveal happens tomorrow! Stay tuned for more. #MasterOfSpeed — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) December 24, 2018

Hopefully, we will have more information about the mystery Poco smartphone tomorrow. In case you’re not aware, Poco F1 is the cheapest flagship smartphone with the Snapdragon 845 processor.