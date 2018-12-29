Xiaomi Poco F2 powered by Snapdragon 845 spotted on Geekbench

Xiaomi recently launched a new smartphone under a new sub-brand called the Poco F1. Now the company seems to be working on its successor dubbed Poco F2. The upcoming device was first spotted by Nashville Chatter on Geekbenchrunning Android 9.0 Pie out of the box.

According to the listing, the device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor with 6GB of RAM. However, it can be speculated that there might be a model with 8GB or 10GB of RAM. The device was able to get a single-core score of 2,321 and a multi-core score of 7,564.

Poco F1 has recently received a permanent price cut of Rs 1,000 and now starts at Rs 19,999 in India. The highest model with the Kevlar design back is priced at Rs 28,999. It sports a 6.18-inch full-HD+ display with a resolution of 2246×1080 pixels. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor paired with Adreno 630 GPU. It comes with 6GB/ 8GB RAM along with 64GB/ 128GB/ 256GB of internal storage.

The device runs Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo operating system with the company’s own MIUI based Poco launcher on top. All of this is backed by a 4000mAh battery non-removable battery.

The device sports a dual camera setup on the back, consisting of a 12MP primary sensor with a f/1.9 aperture, and a 5MP secondary sensor with an aperture of f/2.0. On the front, it features a 20MP sensor for taking selfies.