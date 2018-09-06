Xiaomi Poco F1 update improves camera, 3-day bootloader unlock time

Xiaomi’s Poco F1 has received a new update, that will bring improved camera processing and navigation buttons. Reported by XDA Developers, the first smartphone from sub-brand Pocophone will also receive recording app optimisation for the dual microphones, as well as system bug fixes with this update.

Poco F1 change logwith build number MIUI V9.6.18.OEJMIFD comes with a 335MB file size. As part of the update, users will notice faster launch of the camera app, and optimised image processing. Besides, system issues as seen on several apps have been fixed, and other app changes includes the removal of Mi Roaming.

As per user feedback, Jai Mani, Pocophone head of product development, has confirmed via Twitter that the update will allow users to resolve the bootloader unlock issues in 72 hours. This goes against Xiaomi’s standard policy of unlock period of 15 days, as Poco F1 owners wanted the two-month wait period scrapped.

We listened to your feedback on the bootloader unlock issue and have updated the policy for the @PocophoneGlobal F1. Most users should now be able to unlock within 3 days. Please apply let us know if you are still facing problems — Jai Mani (@jaimani) September 4, 2018

Poco F1 users, though, will still have to restrict themselves to video in non-HD quality. Mani has further stated that the Widevine L1 support is yet to be extended to this phone. This update will allow Xiaomi to access high-quality video content from Netflix, Hotstar, and Amazon Prime Video. App compatibility with YouTube, PUBG and Asphalt 9: Legends has also been fixed through this update.

