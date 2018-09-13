Xiaomi Poco F1 is splash resistant, supports Quick Charge 4.0

Xiaomi Poco F1 is P2i certitified splash resistant, supports Quick Charge 4.0 Xiaomi Poco F1 is P2i certitified splash resistant, supports Quick Charge 4.0

Xiaomi Poco F1 made its debut in India last month. While the company at the Poco F1 launch mentioned that the smartphone supports Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 3.0, Poco in its official Twitter India handle confirmed that the Poco F1 comes with Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0 support.

“Be up to speed with the #MasterOfSpeed! Comes inbuilt with @Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0 support,” the tweet reads.

In another tweet, the company has also confirmed that the Poco F1 is splash resistant. Poco in its Twitter handle cited that the smartphone comes with certification from P2i, a nanotechnology development company ‘popular’ for its liquid repellent technology. While the certification indicates that the Poco F1 can withstand spills and splashes it is not water resistant which means you can’t submerge it in water. Meanwhile, Jai Mani, Head of Product, also took to Twitter to announce the rollout of a new OTA update for other regions for face unlock. Mani also mentioned that the Poco F1 has 2x smart power amps that provide stereo-like effect from the bottom speaker.

Step into monsoon with the #MasterOfSpeed. #POCOF1 is certified splash resistant by P2i (@P2iLabs)​ – the global leader in liquid repellant nanotechnology. Grab yours in the sale today at 12 noon. Register now: https://t.co/reU6ntL9gy pic.twitter.com/CpqCHAyb7L — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) September 12, 2018

While the company has revealed that the smartphone comes inbuilt with Quick Charge 4.0 support, Poco F1’s official product page still shows the phone to have Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 3.0. Besides the smartphone bundles an 18W Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 charger instead of a Quick Charge 4.0 adapter.

Xiaomi Poco F1 was launched in India for a price starting at Rs 20,999. The smartphone features a 6.1-inch Full HD+ resolution display. Poco F1 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 processor paired with either 6GB/8GB RAM. The phone equips LiquidCooling technology which is claimed to handle heavy duty gaming. On the camera front, the phone sports dual camera setup having a 12MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor for depth-sensing. Up front, it gets a 20MP camera sensor that comes with AI features. Poco F1 runs MIUI 9.6 based Android 8.1 Oreo OS and packs a huge 4,000mAh battery.

