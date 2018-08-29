Xiaomi Poco F1 sale at 12pm on Flipkart, Mi.com: Price, launch offers and more

Xiaomi Poco F1, first sale today on Flipkart, Mi.com. The phone’s price in India is Rs 20,999 for the base version. Xiaomi Poco F1, first sale today on Flipkart, Mi.com. The phone’s price in India is Rs 20,999 for the base version.

Poco F1 will go on its first sale today. The phone, launched by Xiaomi sub-brand Pocophone, will be available on Flipkart and Mi.com, and the sale begins from 12pm. The Poco F1 will be available in each of its three storage options: 6GB RAM+64GB memory, 6GB RAM+128GB memory, and 8GB RAM+256GB memory. They have been priced at Rs 20,999, Rs 23,999 and Rs 29,999 respectively.

Poco F1 sale in India: Cashback, Jio offers and more

With the launch of the Poco F1, sale details had been announced, along with discounts, cashback, and other offers. On both Mi.com and Flipkart, customers who own HDFC Bank Credit and/or Debit cards will receive a Rs 1,000 cashback with the purchase the Poco F1. The cashback will also be available for those who choose No Cost EMI options with this phone. Also, Reliance Jio subscribers will receive instant benefits of Rs 8,000, besides 6TB of free 4G data. The benefits from Jio will be split between Jio cashback worth Rs 2,400 and instant cashback on flight and hotel bookings courtesy MakeMyTrip.

In addition, those who purchase Poco F1 on Mi.com will receive a free subscription to Hungama Music for 3 months. They can also choose to avail accidents and liquid damage protection worth Rs 1,099 via Mi Protect.

Poco F1 sale in India: Price, specifications

Poco F1 comes with a 6.1-inch Full HD+ resolution display, it has a plastic polycarbonate body and Liquid cooling design. One variant of the phone, i.e. the 8GB RAM variant, also comes with a Kevlar back, which is sturdier and more premium looking. Poco F1 runs the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, is based on MIUI 9.6 over and above Android Oreo 8.1, and comes with a 4000mAh battery. While the phone offers 6GB/8GB RAM options, it will be available in 64GB/128GB/256GB internal storage options. It features Face Unlock and also features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Poco F1 comes with a dual rear camera configuration, which is vertically stacked. While it has a 12MP primary sensor, the 5MP secondary lens provides depth-sensing. The front camera is 20MP, and comes with AI-backed features. The phone comes with the Poco launcher, that can be provided on the home screen. With Android Pie, Xiaomi’s Poco F1 will receive the MIUI 10 update.

