Xiaomi Poco F1 put to scratch, burn, bend test; here’s how it performed

Xiaomi Poco F1 has been put to a duarbility test by YouTuber JerryRigEverything, who put out a video of scratch, burn and bend tests done on the global variant of the phone. While Poco F1 seems to have done fine in scratch test, thanks to a 2.5D Gorilla Glass 3 coating; it did perform well in burn and bend tests.

Poco F1 was first put to a scratch test and it looks like the display can stand scratches from objects that are hard up to 6 Mohs. This means the device can easily handle encounters with keys or coins in one’s pocket. The polycarbonate back wasn’t able to withstand the scratch test, and showed deep scratches after the test was done. The only part of the device that did not get scratches from even the sharpest objects were the fingerprint sensor and the camera module.

Poco F1 was then put to two more tests by the YouTuber, and the phone apparently failed in both. In the burn test, the device’s display could not withstand even 10-seconds under an open flame, unlike rival OnePlus 6. In the bend test, Poco F1 did get bent out of shape in initial attempts, but the YouTuber successfully bent the phone after a huge amount of force was applied.

Poco F1 was launched in India last month. The mid-segment flagship comes with Snapdragon 845 processor, and the price starts at Rs 20,999. Xiaomi claims to have sold over Rs 200 crores worth of Poco F1 units in less than five minutes during its first sale on August 29. The company has announced that the 6GB RAM/128GB of internal storage variant of Poco F1 will be available to customers via open sale model.

Xiaomi Poco F1 sports a 6.1-inch Full HD+ resolution display encased in a plastic polycarbonate body. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor paired with the Adreno 630 GPU. The device comes with 6GB/8GB RAM along with 64GB/128GB/256GB internal storage. It runs Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo operating system with the company’s own MIUI 9.6 skin on top of it. All of this is backed by a 4,000mAh battery.

Poco F1 comes with a dual rear camera configuration, which is vertically stacked. While it has a 12MP primary sensor, the 5MP secondary lens provides depth-sensing. The front camera is 20MP, and comes with AI-backed features. It features Face Unlock for unlocking the device in addition to a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

