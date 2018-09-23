Xiaomi Poco F1 receives MIUI 9.6.22 update in India: Here’s what is new

Xiaomi Poco F1 has begun receiving a new stable software update, that offers optimisations, as well as bug fixes. Xiaomi Poco F1 has begun receiving a new stable software update, that offers optimisations, as well as bug fixes.

Xiaomi Poco F1 has begun receiving a new stable software update, that offers optimisations, as well as bug fixes. Reported by multiple users, build number MIUI v9.6.22.0.OEJMIFD is being rolled out in batches globally, as an OTA update, that also adds the August Android security patch.

The latest MIUI change log for Poco F1 has a file size of 423MB, and feature fixes for the camera, phone, and recorder apps, as per Poco F1 users. Among the many changes, MIUI 9.6.22 has extended the phone’s Face Unlock feature support to Bangladesh, France, Nepal, Poland, Spain, and Sri Lanka. The app fixes include one for offset virtual button, as well as a status bar height fix. Also, Poco F1 users can find an easier mode to turn off sound through this build. Other fixes include volume optimisation during calls, dual microphone based recording, as well as optimised image processing. A user has also reported the removal of the Mi Roaming app as part of this MIUI update.

Just to recall, Xiaomi Poco F1 features a 6.18-inch full-HD+ display with a notch, and a screen aspect ratio of 18.7:9. While the front comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection, it is designed with an all-glass back. Poco F1 is based on MIUI over and above Android 8.1 Oreo, but comes with a customised version, MIUI for Poco. Running the Snapdragon 845 processor, the phone also comes with Liquid Cool technology for optimised performance. Poco F1 features a 4000mAh battery with support for Qualcomm QuickCharge 4.0.

Also read: Poco F1 review: At Rs 20,999 can this Xiaomi sub-brand challenge OnePlus 6?

The device is available in 6GB/ 8GB RAM options, paired with 64GB/ 128GB/ 256GB internal storage. Security modes on Poco F1 include Face Unlock, as well as a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. It bears a dual rear camera setup, consisting of a 12MP primary sensor with f/1.9 aperture, and a 5MP secondary sensor with f/2.0 aperture. Poco F1 also features a 20MP front camera sensor with AI face recognition and AI portrait mode.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd