Xiaomi Poco F1 receives MIUI 10 Global Beta 8.9.13 update

Xiaomi has rolled out the MIUI 10 Global Beta 8.9.13 for the Poco F1. The change log announcement comes within days of the company confirming that the bootloader unlock time for this phone has been reduced to three days from 15 days. Xiaomi has recently rolled out a MIUI 10 Stable ROM for Redmi Note 5 Pro, as well as Redmi Y2.

With the MIUI 10 Global Beta 8.9.13 update, Poco F1 will now receive an updated Recents menu, as well as AI Portrait mode for both cameras. Other artificial intelligence-based (AI-based) offerings include AI Preload, that improves on the camera experience.

Fixes announced by the new change log include beta version fixes for the ‘Ok Google’ hot keyword, as well as the audio playback issue experienced while playing PUBG.

With a file size of 2.5GB, Poco F1 users can directly download the MIUI 10 Global Beta 8.9.13 from Xiaomi’s MIUI servers. Also, the notifications bar has been fixed, so that apps that previously did not appear can also be checked straight from the lock screen.

Given that the company had recently launched the kernel source code for Poco F1, one should check for those before they begin to flash the latest MIUI beta. Also, since Poco F1 runs a custom version of the Xiaomi user interface, users can expect some bugs with this update. With the latest MIUI 10 beta, though, users must note that a stable ROM is in the offing, and could be rolled out soon.

