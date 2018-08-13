Xiaomi Poco F1 India launch set for August 22, claims to be the master of speed

Xiaomi will likely to position the Poco F1 as an affordable premium smartphone. (Image credit: POCO/Twitter) Xiaomi will likely to position the Poco F1 as an affordable premium smartphone. (Image credit: POCO/Twitter)

Xiaomi’s sub-brand Poco will launch its debut smartphone, the Poco F1, in India on August 22. Poco’s official Twitter and Facebook handles have started teasing the launch of Poco F1, which will happen in New Delhi on August 22. The company claims the F1 will be the master of speed, which means the smartphone will be powered by a Snapdragon 845. Poco has already indicated that the F1 will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon processor.

Poco F1 is expected to be a powerful smartphone from the hardware point of view. The handset is rumoured to come with a 6.18-inch FHD+ notched display, a Snapdragon 845 processor, either 6GB or 8GB RAM, 64GB/128GB/256GB of storage options, dual 12MP +5MP cameras, a 20MP front-facing camera, liquid cooling, Android Oreo, and a 4000mAh battery.

Xiaomi will likely to position the Poco F1 as an affordable premium smartphone. Evidently, the smartphone will be priced at around Rs 24,999, giving the Poco F1 an edge over OnePlus 6. The latter smartphone starts at Rs 34,999 for the base model and it goes up to Rs 39,999 for the top-end variant.

More than peak performance, more than speed – the best of smartphone innovation is almost here. Brace yourself for the #MasterOfSpeed. See you on August 22, 2018. #POCOF1 pic.twitter.com/Uwt0ZcB26N — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) August 13, 2018

Thanks for all the love! Many friends asked me questions about this new project I mentioned yesterday, here’s my answer: @IndiaPOCO @GlobalPOCOPHONE pic.twitter.com/MK9MZUz0Zy — Jai Mani (@jaimani) August 10, 2018

Xiaomi’s sub-brand Poco will be headed by Jai Mani, who currently takes care of the company’s product portfolio in India. According to Mani, the newly created sub-brand “is all about making a powerful smartphone with the technologies that truly matter.”

