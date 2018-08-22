Xiaomi Poco F1 launch Live Updates: Poco F1 with 6.18-inch notched display, Snapdragon 845 unveiled

Xiaomi Poco F1 price in India, specifications, features launch Live Updates: Xiaomi’s sub-brand Pocophone is gearing up to unveil the Poco F1 smartphone in India on August 22, which is today. The company has already sent out invites for an event in New Delhi, which starts at 12:30 PM. Poco F1 India launch event will also be livestreamed through the Mi India website and Poco India Facebook page. The focus with Poco F1 is speed and performance given the company is using the hashtag #MasterofSpeed in the promotion of this phone
Pocophone Poco F1 will be exclusive to Flipkart in India. The e-commerce site already has a ‘Notify me’ page live for the phone. More details like pre-order date, price, and more will be announced at the Poco F1 launch event. The phone is expected to be priced at around the same as OnePlus 6 and Asus Zenfone 5Z. Of course, we will have to wait for the launch to know more.
Poco F1 will run MIUI out-of-the-box. The phone ships with Poco launcher, which will be available on Google Play Store in beta from August 29. Fast updates is another focus with Poco F1.
Poco F1 sports dual rear cameras, a combination of 12MP Sony IMX363 sensor and a secondary 5MP Samsung sensor. It has dual-pixel autofocus as well. The camera also supports Artificial Intelligence (AI) photography. The front camera is 20MP.
Poco F1 will be available in three colours: graphite black, steel blue, red. Poco F1 armoured version is made of Kevlar aramid fibre. This is the premium variant of the phone.
Poco F1 has a hard-coated polycarbonate body. The phone supports a type-C USB port, 3.5mm headphone jack. Poco F1 features a 6.18-inch display Full HD resolution display with a notch on top of the screen. Users will have the option of getting rid of the notch in the settings. It has Infrared Face Unlock, that the company claims works even in the dark. Apparently the face unlock does not work a mask, photo or even video of the person. The face unlock also works in complete darkness, claims the company.
The high-end configuration for Poco F1 is 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. There will be other variants as well. The expandable storage support is up to 256GB. Here's a quick look at its specifications:
Poco F1 has a 4,000 mAh battery on board. Poco is offering full-day battery life under heavy duty usage. About eight hours of gaming is being promised on the Poco F1. It supports QuickCharge 3.0 technology. The phone also has 4G+ in India. This will offer faster cellular internet connectivity on your network.
Poco F1 also comes with Liquidcool technology, water-based cooling with a copper wire. The technology will apparently keep the phone cool even during intense gaming sessions. The heat generated by SoC is dissipated faster with this technology, claims Poco. It’s claiming 300 per cent faster transfer of heat compared to regular technology.
Jai Mani is the head of product for Poco global. He’s on stage now to launch the Poco F1. Performance, camera and experience will be the key focus points of Poco F1. Poco F1 has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor clocked at 2.8Ghz. It has Adreno 630 GPU.
Xiaomi is launching Poco F1 with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor. The idea behind Poco is to offer a flagship that’s not too expensive. Looks like Xiaomi with Poco wants to beat the $999 smartphone trend without launching one at the same price.
Poco F1 will be the name of the device in India. The brand is called Pocophone globally. This is a global launch for the Poco brand. Alvin Tse, head of Poco Global on stage. Poco by Xiaomi is the official logo. It looks like Poco will use Xiaomi’s after sales service in India.
Xiaomi Poco F1 will be exclusive to Flipkart in India. People can click on the "Notify me" option on the e-commerce platform to get notified when the device becomes available. Pricing, pre-order details, etc will be announced at the time of the launch.
Xiaomi Poco F1 India launch event is scheduled to start from 12:30 PM in New Delhi. Those interested can also watch the event live on Xiaomi India's site as well as Poco India Facebook page.