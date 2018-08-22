Xiaomi Poco F1 launch Live Updates: Poco F1 with 6.18-inch notched display, Snapdragon 845 unveiled

Xiaomi Poco F1 launch price in India Live: Xiaomi Poco F1 mobile will launch in India today. Xiaomi Poco F1 launch price in India Live: Xiaomi Poco F1 mobile will launch in India today.

Xiaomi Poco F1 price in India, specifications, features launch Live Updates: Xiaomi’s sub-brand Pocophone is gearing up to unveil the Poco F1 smartphone in India on August 22, which is today. The company has already sent out invites for an event in New Delhi, which starts at 12:30 PM. Poco F1 India launch event will also be livestreamed through the Mi India website and Poco India Facebook page. The focus with Poco F1 is speed and performance given the company is using the hashtag #MasterofSpeed in the promotion of this phone

Pocophone Poco F1 will be exclusive to Flipkart in India. The e-commerce site already has a ‘Notify me’ page live for the phone. More details like pre-order date, price, and more will be announced at the Poco F1 launch event. The phone is expected to be priced at around the same as OnePlus 6 and Asus Zenfone 5Z. Of course, we will have to wait for the launch to know more.