Xiaomi Poco F1 gets Rs 1,000 price cut across variants; starts from Rs 19,999

Xiaomi has confirmed that Poco F1 variants will be Rs 1,000 cheaper across all sale platforms. This changes the phone’s starting price at Rs 19,999, and will make the Poco F1 Armoured Edition variant worth Rs 28,999. The phone is available online via Mi Store and Flipkart, as well as through offline retail options. While making the announcement, Xiaomi also said that “more than 700k people” Poco F1 units.

Xiaomi Poco F1: New prices of all variants

Xiaomi Poco F1 was launched in September this year, and held a starting price tag of Rs 20,999, which offers 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. After the price cut, this will cost Rs 19,999. Poco F1 6GB RAM/128GB variant is now priced at Rs 22,999, while the 8GB RAM/256GB option with the regular back is currently priced at Rs 27,999.

The phone’s Armoured edition, with a special Kevlar glass back, was launched in September at Rs 29,999. Poco F1 is available in Graphite Black, Rosso Red, and Steel Blue colour variants. Consumers can find the changed prices on Mi Store and Flipkart.

Xiaomi Poco F1: Specifications

Featuring a 6.2-inch FHD+ LCD display, Poco F1 comes with a screen aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Based on MIUI 10 over and above Android 8.1 Oreo, the phone runs the Snapdragon 845 processor, and is backed by a 4000mAh battery. The phone supports Liquid Cool technology, that maintains the phone temperature during heavy performance tasks or gaming.

POCO Fans, the celebrations are on! We’re marking the 700K user milestone with the permanent price of ₹1000 off across all variants of #POCOF1! Get the true #MasterOfSpeed exclusively on https://t.co/DREiXV90LG, @Flipkart and at Mi Home stores. pic.twitter.com/hTEeqO1OzO — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) December 9, 2018

It comes with 6GB/8GB RAM, 64GB/128GB/256GB of internal memory and expandable memory of up to 512GB through microSD support.

The phone has a Face Unlock feature as well as a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. Poco F1 sports a vertically stacked dual rear camera setup at the back, having 12MP and 5MP cameras. Up front, one can spot a 20MP camera on this Xiaomi phone.