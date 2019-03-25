Xiaomi Poco F1 gets Game Turbo mode with new MIUI Global Beta stable ROM

Xiaomi recently introduced its Game Speed Booster feature alongside its Mi 9 and Mi Mix 3 5G smartphones at the MWC 2019. The company is now bringing the feature to Poco F1 smartphone under the name Game Turbo. The feature is available with the company’s latest MIUI Global Beta stable ROM.

Xiaomi’s Game Turbo feature will boost CPU and GPU performance of the smartphone to deliver a more consistent and fluent gaming experience to its users. Other than optimising performance, Game Turbo will also let users take screenshot, record the screen, toggle WiFi and switch between SIM cards for data.

The feature will also let people use third party apps like WhatsApp and Facebook inside a pop-up window without leaving a game. The company might add support for more apps in the future.

Poco F1 sports a 6.18-inch full-HD+ display with a resolution of 2246×1080 pixels. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor paired with Adreno 630 GPU. It comes with 6GB/ 8GB RAM along with 64GB/ 128GB/ 256GB of internal storage.

The device runs Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system with the company’s own MIUI based Poco launcher on top. All of this is backed by a 4000mAh battery non-removable battery.

The device sports a dual camera setup on the back, consisting of a 12MP primary sensor with a f/1.9 aperture, and a 5MP secondary sensor with an aperture of f/2.0. On the front, it features a 20MP sensor for taking selfies.